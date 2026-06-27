Rotary District 9111 to Commission Peace Institute Building Donated To Olabisi Onabanjo University

Bennett Oghifo

Come Tuesday, June 30, 2026, Rotary International District 9111, under the leadership of District Governor, Rotarian Prince Henry Akinyele, will officially dedicate the Rotary Peace Institute building donated to the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

The historic occasion will also feature the graduation ceremony of participants from Cohort 3 and Cohort 4 of the Peace and Conflict Studies Programme, Faculty of Arts, Olabisi Onabanjo University.

According to the Rotary District 9111 Governor, Rotarian Prince Henry Akinyele, “The event represents the fulfillment of a promise made less than a year ago when Rotary District 9111 broke ground for the construction of the Peace Institute Building.”

The groundbreaking ceremony, held in September 2025, was celebrated as a significant milestone in Rotary’s commitment to fostering peace, promoting dialogue, and empowering future leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to address conflict and security challenges.

Akinyele stated that “The Rotary Peace Institute stands as a symbol of what can be achieved when visionary leadership, strategic partnerships, and collective goodwill come together for a common purpose.”

Built through the collaboration between Rotary District 9111 and Olabisi Onabanjo University, the institute serves as a centre of excellence for peace education, research, conflict prevention, and community development throughout Nigeria and the West African region.

The journey to this moment has been both inspiring and impactful. From the launch of the Certificate Course in Peace, Conflict and Security Studies, initiated by Immediate Past District Governor Rotarian Dr. Oluwole Kukoyi, to the successful graduation of multiple cohorts of participants, Rotary District 9111 has consistently demonstrated its commitment to building a more peaceful society through education and empowerment.

Since its inception, the programme has equipped students, community leaders, security personnel, and civil society actors with practical skills in conflict management, mediation, and peacebuilding.

Graduates of the programme have become ambassadors of peace within their respective communities, contributing meaningfully to social cohesion and sustainable development.

Speaking ahead of the dedication ceremony, the Chairman Peace Building and Conflict Prevention Committee, past assistant governor Tunde Olaniyan described the event as a defining moment in the district’s history and a testament to Rotary’s unwavering commitment to peace.

Olaniyan noted that, “The dedication of this Peace Institute’s Centre is more than the commissioning of a building. It is the fulfillment of a vision, the realisation of a promise, and the beginning of a new chapter in our collective pursuit of peace, justice, and human development.”

This institute will continue to nurture leaders who will champion peaceful coexistence and positive change across our communities,” he noted.

The Rotary Peace Institute joins Rotary’s prestigious global network of peace centres and institutes dedicated to producing peacebuilders and thought leaders capable of addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

The dedication ceremony is expected to attract Rotary leaders, university management, government representatives, community stakeholders, peace advocates, development partners, and members of the public who share a passion for building a more peaceful and secure society.

As Rotary District 9111 prepares to celebrate this landmark achievement, the occasion serves as a powerful reminder that great visions become reality when people unite in service above self.

The Vice Chancellor Olabisi Onabanjo University, Professor Ayodeji Olayinka Johnson Agboola, noted that “From groundbreaking to grand opening, the Rotary Peace Institute Building stands as a beacon of hope, a promise fulfilled, and a lasting legacy that will inspire generations to come.”

He further added that “The dedication of the Rotary Peace Institute Building and graduation Ceremony events will commence at 10:00 a.m. at the Rotary Peace Institute Building, Faculty of Arts Premises, Olabisi Onabanjo University Main Campus, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.”