NCAA Fines Saudi Airlines N6m for Consumer Protection-related Infractions 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has sanctioned Saudi Airlines to the tune of six million naira for consumer protection-related infractions.

NCAA in a letter of sanction sent to the airline yesterday noted that having supported the airline to avert violence at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport a couple of months back, and allowing the grace of extended time to resolve several pending issues as well as determinations by the CAA, the sanction is necessary to ensure compliance with Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Chris Achimugu, in a statement on his X (formally Twitter) handle, read: “It is also hoped that the airline will improve, exponentially, its Nigeria operations.

“Paying passengers travelling to/fro Nigeria need to feel protected and respected by the carrier.”

Achimugu, however, said that NCAA will continue to support Saudi, and every other airline, to operate at optimal capacity.