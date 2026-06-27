Akume Assures Nigerians in Captivity of Freedom

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has asserted its unwavering resolve to securing freedom

for Nigerians held captive by bandits.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, gave the assurance yesterday when he hosted members of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), led by its National Amirah, Dr. Sumaye Fadimatu Hamza.

He vowed that no effort will be spared to facilitate the safe return of captives, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening national security.

The SGF underscored the vital role of faith-based organisations in addressing the numerous challenges confronting the country, urging them to intensify prayers for President Bola Tinubu and his administration.

He also expressed optimism that ongoing security operations and coordinated interventions would yield positive results in the fight against kidnapping and other criminal activities.

“Our mission on earth, our goal on earth is to promote, to preserve, and to prolong life. It’s not to shorten it. The government is doing everything to secure the release of all who are captured,” he said.

He lauded FOMWAN for its steadfast contributions to national development, describing the association as a vital partner in promoting peace, advocacy, unity and social progress.

The SGF acknowledged the association’s commendation of the Tinubu administration, admitting that governance is often challenging regardless of a country’s level of development.

He, however, stressed that effective leadership is measured by its ability to respond decisively to emerging challenges, adding the federal government places premium on the contributions of faith-based organisations in fostering national cohesion, tackling insecurity and advancing development, while noting that the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda places strong emphasis on women’s empowerment.

Earlier, FOMWAN National Amirah, Dr. Sumaye Fadimatu Hamza, said the association remained committed to promoting the values of Islam through Da’awah, while advancing the socio-economic development of women, youths and children through quality education, healthcare, humanitarian services, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and advocacy.

She hailed the federal government for its efforts in nation-building, particularly in the areas of security, education, humanitarian response, social protection and women’s development.

While acknowledging the sacrifices of security agencies in tackling insecurity, she urged the government to further strengthen the nation’s security architecture through improved intelligence gathering, greater community engagement, enhanced protection of vulnerable communities and measures to address the socio-economic factors driving insecurity.

She reaffirmed FOMWAN’s commitment to supporting peacebuilding, family strengthening, youth development and civic responsibility across the country.

Hamza, who appealed for stronger institutional collaboration with the federal government, noted that for more than four decades, the association has contributed to national development through women empowerment, education, literacy programmes, health interventions, humanitarian services and social welfare initiatives.

She requested support for the renovation of the association’s national secretariat, the establishment of additional skills acquisition and women empowerment centres, provision of an official operational vehicle, strengthening of state-level operations, and assistance for its forthcoming National Annual Conference scheduled for August in Abia State.