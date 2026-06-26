NUC Approves New Varsity for Taraba, Raises Nigeria’s Total to 313



Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted official recognition to the Taraba State University of Tropical Agriculture, Science, Technology and Climate Action, Gembu, clearing the first regulatory hurdle for the institution to become operational.

The certificate of recognition was presented in Abuja by NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, to a Taraba State delegation led by Governor Agbu Kefas, bringing the total number of universities in Nigeria to 313.

Ribadu said the establishment of the institution reflected the Taraba State Government’s determination to expand access to higher education while leveraging the state’s agricultural and environmental endowments.

He noted that agriculture remained central to Nigeria’s development but continued to face mounting challenges around food security and productivity, pressures, adding that it had been compounded by climate change.

“The decision by the state government to establish a university focused on agriculture, science, technology and climate action demonstrates a clear understanding of the issues we face. In many respects, the environment itself becomes part of the teaching and research infrastructure,” Ribadu said.

He was careful to clarify, however, that the recognition does not translate to immediate authorisation for academic activities.



The commission, he explained, would first conduct a resource verification exercise to confirm that the university possesses the requisite personnel and physical facilities before any students can be admitted.

Ribadu added that the NUC would furnish copies of the recognition letter to key stakeholders including the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund).

He also called on the Taraba State Government to provide consistent, long-term funding for the new institution, cautioning that universities require financial commitment that outlasts any single administration, while sustaining support for existing tertiary institutions in the state.

Governor Kefas said the university would serve as a platform to draw national attention to the Mambila Plateau, which he described as a region of immense agricultural and ecological value that remains largely unknown to many Nigerians.

He pledged full compliance with all regulatory requirements and assured the commission of the state’s continued collaboration with the NUC.

The governor also disclosed plans to shorten the institution’s lengthy name for ease of identification and administration.

“We will continue to partner with you, take your advice and follow due process to ensure this university stands the test of time,” he said.