MrM & Revelation To Receive Music Icon Of The Year Award At AMTY

Renowned gospel music ministry MrM & Revelation is set to receive the Music Icon of the Year award at the upcoming Anambra Man of the Year Award in July this Year.

Organisers said the Music Icon of the Year award recognises MrM & Revelation’s remarkable impact on gospel music, their commitment to promoting peace, love and unity, and their role in projecting African gospel music to audiences across the continent and beyond.

The honour celebrates a music ministry that has grown from a small collective led by Mr Miracle (MrM) into one of Africa’s most celebrated gospel ensembles, using music to inspire faith, promote unity, and drive positive social transformation.

Founded with the mission of drawing people closer to Christ while shaping culture through worship, MrM & Revelation has become a household name in African gospel music.

The group’s debut album, Focus, featuring the hit song Jesus Bu Onyem Ne Fe, introduced them to a wide audience and marked the beginning of an inspiring musical journey.

Under the leadership of MrM, a graduate of Industrial Physics from Ebonyi State University, the group has written and released more than 100 songs, including Nisi’m, Akoro, Operempe, Odogwu Wonder, Until I See, At Your Feet, Not Ojoro, and Ekele, among many others that have enjoyed widespread acceptance.

Their ministry has performed on some of Africa’s biggest gospel platforms, including The Experience, and has collaborated with leading gospel artistes such as Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, Peterson Okopi, Jimmy D Psalmist, and Judikay.

The group also hosts the annual 24 Hours No Limit Worship, one of the largest worship gatherings in South-East Nigeria, bringing together over 30 gospel ministers in an atmosphere of praise and worship.