TikToker Remains in Kirikiri Custody  over Alleged Cyberbullying of Late Mohbad’s Wife 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Popular TikToker Oladimeji Hammed, widely known as Immunizer, is still being held at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre despite being granted bail by a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Ikeja over allegations of cyberbullying and online harassment of Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba, widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Sources familiar with the case said the social media influencer has not regained his freedom because he is yet to fulfil the stringent bail conditions imposed by the court.

Hammed, 27, was arraigned on a six count charge filed by the Commissioner of Police and pleaded not guilty to all the allegations.

The court granted him bail but ordered that he must provide two sureties, each with evidence of a bank account balance of at least ₦700,000.

One of the sureties must be a state civil servant, while the other must be a blood relative. Both are also required to present evidence of current tax compliance.

Until those conditions are met and verified, the TikToker will remain in custody at the correctional facility.

According to the prosecution, the charges stem from a series of social media posts allegedly published between February and March 2026 targeting Mohbad’s widow.

Prosecutors alleged that Hammed published posts and videos containing claims and remarks about Omowunmi, including content that exposed her to public ridicule, hostility and online attacks.

The police further alleged that some of the publications contributed to heightened public hostility towards the widow, who has remained under intense public scrutiny since her husband’s death in September 2023.

One of the counts also accuses the defendant of publishing nude images and other harmful content allegedly intended to harass and humiliate her.

The TikToker denied all the allegations when he appeared before the court.

The case has been adjourned for further hearing, while Hammed remains in Kirikiri awaiting the perfection of his bail conditions.