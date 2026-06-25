Dominion Mandate and National Renewal as UCC Consecrates Chimaobi Egbo as Bishop

A call for spiritual renewal, unity and a renewed commitment to evangelism dominated proceedings as leaders and members of the United Church of Christ (UCC) gathered in Enugu for the consecration and inauguration of Apostle John Chimaobi Egbo as the church’s Bishop and General Overseer. The event also served as a platform for church leaders to challenge Christians to uphold integrity, influence society through godly leadership and play a more active role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic future. Gideon Arinze reports



Nearly 28 years after it was publicly declared that he would one day lead the United Church of Christ (UCC), Apostle John Chimaobi Egbo was on Saturday, June 20, 2026, consecrated and inaugurated as the Bishop and General Overseer of the church in a colourful ceremony attended by worshippers, clerics, political leaders and dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond.

The event, held at the packed Faith Cathedral, Fountain of Peace, Enugu, was presided over by the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo, who described the occasion as a transition from the old to the new and a renewed mandate to advance Christ’s mission.

Chimaobi, son of the church’s founder, the late Apostle Samuel Egbo, was only 15 years old when it was declared in September 1998 that he would one day assume the church’s highest leadership position. Twenty-eight years later, that declaration has become a reality.

Speaking at the ceremony, Okonkwo said the theme of the gathering, “Dominion Mandate: Taking the Mission for Christ,” reflected God’s desire for the church to demonstrate His kingdom on earth through integrity, excellence and righteous living.

“God intends that the church must live the kingdom here on earth, and with that, it will translate into society. In the kingdom of God, things are done properly; there is integrity and excellence. If we say we are Christians, we are supposed to shine the light for others to see. And the light shines brightest where there is darkness,” he said.

He urged the new bishop to remain faithful to his divine calling and resist external influences.

“Remember that you belong to Christ and represent God who has called you—not politics and people. Stand autonomously and set yourself apart from those who would want to control you and determine how you operate outside of the Lord’s calling.

“Destiny is attached to your name. Seek the grace of God, stay in the Scriptures, and do not get involved in all the theatrics and drama going on in the Christian world today,” he added.

Okonkwo expressed confidence that the UCC would continue to flourish.

“You must realize that nations, cities, and villages are waiting for you. Never let the devil intimidate you because your inauguration was determined even before the creation of the world,” he said.

Commitment to Restore Lost Glory

In his inaugural address, Bishop Chimaobi described his inauguration as more than a ceremonial assumption of office, calling it “a divine moment of reflection, restoration, and rededication” to the mandate God gave the church.

He noted that the church was built not on human wisdom, political influence, or worldly power, but on the principles of love, sacrifice, holiness, prayer, and total dependence on Christ.

According to him, the church’s journey has not been without challenges.

“We have experienced crises, misunderstandings, divisions, disappointments, and unfortunate events that hindered many efforts to open this church fully to the world as God intended. These crises weakened our structures, scattered our strength, endangered our heritage of love, and slowed the fulfillment of the prophetic mandate upon this ministry,” he said.

However, he declared that a new season of rebuilding had begun.

“The God of restoration is calling us back to the foundations that made us great. We must restore the genuine love we once shared. We must restore unity among brethren. We must restore trust, sacrifice, humility, and spiritual discipline,” he said.

He stressed the importance of unity in fulfilling the church’s mission.

“We cannot rebuild alone. We cannot fulfill destiny in division. We cannot carry dominion with bitterness. We cannot reach the nations without unity. Love is our foundation. Unity is our strength. Christ is our message.

“This is the time to heal wounds, reconcile hearts, and move forward together for the sake of the Kingdom. The future before us is greater than the pain behind us.”

Vision to Win One Billion Souls

Bishop Chimaobi unveiled an ambitious vision for the church, pledging to build a Christ-centred global movement that would exercise godly dominion, transform societies, and bring one billion souls into the Kingdom of God by 2035.

“This vision is not ambition; it is a divine assignment that will require sacrifice, strategy, prayer, revival, evangelism, technology, discipleship, and global unity,” he said.

He called on bishops, pastors, elders, youths, women, workers, and members across the world to embrace the vision and play their roles in advancing the mission.

The new bishop also said he hoped to be remembered for touching lives, restoring peace within the church, and supporting widows.

“I know what it means to be a widow from my mother, who lost her husband almost three decades ago. I understand the challenges many widows face, and I remain committed to contributing to their welfare as much as I can,” he said.

Calls for Diligent Leadership

Church elders and guests at the event offered words of advice to the new bishop. Chairman of the Planning Committee, Senior Elder Ochiabuto Orji, urged him to lead with the fear of God, expressing confidence in the bishop’s leadership capacity.

We expect a complete reform of the church,” Orji said “He must treat his subordinates equally and with a sense of belonging. He must always remember that he is a bishop for a purpose, which is to lead worshippers to God,”.

Another elder, Henry Okorie, advised him to uphold the church’s constitution and remain focused on his spiritual responsibilities. “He should not be distracted. He should face every challenge head-on, stay in the Scriptures, and maintain a strong fellowship with God because that is where his strength comes from,” Okorie said.

Former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Uchechukwu Ogah, encouraged the Bishop to build on the foundation laid by his father and remain committed to his vision of reaching one billion people with the gospel by 2035.

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, urged the church to continue contributing to nation-building through moral and spiritual development.

Chairman of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, Sunny Afurobi, said the late Apostle Egbo played a significant role in the spiritual growth and development of many people, urging Chimaobi to uphold his father’s legacy. Describing his new role as a weighty responsibility, Afurobi charged him to inspire the younger generation to serve God and live lives marked by integrity, transparency and good character.

“It is a strong assignment. You have to inspire the younger generation to worship God and lead healthy, transparent and noble lives. I pray that God will give you the grace to lead according to His will. God will help you to always speak the truth,” he said.

Calls for Transparency and Accountability

The Secretary of the church said Bishop Chimaobi would be expected to institutionalise transparency and accountability in church administration, particularly among pastors and reverend pastors serving across different locations.

According to him, members also expect greater uniformity in the management of church affairs worldwide, including worship patterns and administrative processes.

“We want transparency and accountability in the administration of the church. We also want uniformity in the way church affairs are run globally, from the pattern of worship to administration. We want a renewed sense of unity,” he said.

He urged the new bishop to prioritise the welfare of church workers to enhance their commitment and effectiveness. “We also want him to prioritise the welfare of our workers so that they can become more dedicated to their duties,” he added.

The church secretary further said Bishop Chimaobi should introduce a reward system for workers who exemplify the church’s values, as well as sanctions for those who violate its principles and norms.

Church’s Role Ahead of 2027 Elections

Speaking on national issues, Bishop Okonkwo said the church has a critical role to play in providing civic education and helping citizens make informed political choices.

“The church is closest to the people at the grassroots. Many Christians are ignorant when it comes to politics, and that is why we continue to have people without the right qualities occupying leadership positions,” he said.

He lamented the practice of vote-buying and its consequences on governance.

“It is sad that people collect N5,000 to vote for candidates they know lack capacity and then return to complain about poor representation. That is why we continue to witness poverty, insecurity, and underdevelopment,” he said.

According to him, government officials are elected to provide security, healthcare, education, and infrastructure, not to dispense favours.

“We must keep telling people not to mortgage their future by voting for those who will destroy it. They should vote for leaders who can deliver the true dividends of democracy,” he added.

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Okonkwo urged Nigerians to look beyond religion and ethnicity.

“We must begin to look beyond religion and ethnicity and focus on people who have the capacity, competence, and integrity to do the job.

“If somebody has disappointed before, you should not put him back. Nigeria has over 200 million people, and there are many capable individuals who can lead this nation,” he said.

Referencing developments in Abia State, he pointed to the popularity of Governor Alex Otti as an example of how performance can earn public support.

“If you work for the people, they will ask you to stay. If we want to change this country, we must reject failure,” he said.

The ceremony came to a climax on Sunday, June 21, 2026 with a thanksgiving service by the family of bishop Chimaobi, anointing of church members, the recognition of different members as Senior Elders, Patrons and matrons for their contribution to the growth of the church for their roles in the planning of the event as well as general contribution to the growth of the church.

Among dignitaries that attended were Mrs. Ijeoma Egbo, wife of the church founder; former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Uchechukwu Ogah; former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mainland Oil and Gas Company Limited, Dr. Chris Odinaka Igwe; former Archbishop of the Anglican Province of Enugu, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma; and Captain Cletus Umeh, Director License Office, NCAA; and his wife, Mrs. Joy Umeh, former GM Commercial, NAMA, among others.