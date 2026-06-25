  • Wednesday, 24th June, 2026

STEM Africa Fest to Develop Critical Thinkers, Problem Solvers 

Business | 2 seconds ago

The 2026 STEM Africa Fest, which is in its sixth edition, is set to showcase technology skills, and digital innovation built around Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). 

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the event, the organisers said there would be up to eight learning labs lined up for pupils and students to have practical experiences in Robotics, Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), 3D Printing, Games, Drones Electronics, Coding and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Co-Founder at STEM Africa Fest, Jadesola Adedeji, said the event would be designed to make Nigerian children have different learning experiences that are built around practical skills, that would help them to become critical thinkers and problem solvers. 

“The idea is to make learning to be hands-on and interactive, because pupils and students learn better by putting into practice what they have learnt. The essence is to make them become problem solvers, critical thinkers, and being analytical, not just consuming knowledge. We believe that a lot of learning can take place outside the classroom, and the idea for this is just for them to have that experience,” Adedeji said. 

Speaking on the theme: ‘Building Tomorrow’, another Co-Founder at STEM Africa Fest, Titi Adewusi said the event would build leaders of tomorrow who will be critical thinkers and problem solvers. 

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