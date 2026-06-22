Sanwo-Olu, Kalu, Ogunbiyi, Others to Speak at Nigeria Climate Investment Summit

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The organisers of the inaugural Nigeria Climate Investment Summit (NCIS) yesterday released a list of high-profile, globally acclaimed speakers for the event scheduled for Tuesday, 23 June 2026, at Mansion House, London.

Topping the list are Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and Damilola Ogunbiyi, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-chair of UN-Energy.

A statement by Malini Mehra, CEO of GLOBE Legislators, and Oke Epia, CEO of SOStainability, said Ogunbiyi will deliver a keynote address in recognition of her excellent and enviable global track record of service in advancing energy access to unreached and underserved communities across many countries.

They will be joined by Dr Tariye Gbadegesin, CEO, Climate Investment Funds (CIF); Pablo Vieira, Global Director, NDC Partnership Support Unit; Suresh Yadav, Director for Climate Change, Ocean and Energy Directorate, Commonwealth Secretariat; Sagarika Chatterjee, Director, Finance, Technology, and Capacity-building, Climate High-Level Champions, and Trevor Hutchings, Chief Executive Officer, Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), United Kingdom.

Others include: Dr. Iniobong Abiola-Awe, Director, Department of Climate Change, Federal Ministry of Environment; Heather Buchanan, CEO & Co-founder, UK’s Bankers for NetZero; Dr. Eugene Itua, Chief Executive, Natural Eco Capital; Eniola Akinsete, Chief Sustainability Officer, Bank of Industry; Tayo Ajayi, Vice President and Lead, Climate and Sustainability Investments, Nigeria Sovereign Investments Authority (NSIA); and Helen Finney, Head of Carbon Market Programmes and Policy, UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

According to the statement, Catriona Laing CB, former UK High Commissioner to Nigeria; Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to Somalia; Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, President, Society for Planet and Prosperity; and Dr. Tauni Lanier, Sustainable Finance Architect & Climate Capital Thought Leader, will each moderate technical sessions of the Summit.

Convened by SOStainability and GLOBE Legislators, NCIS is designed as a high-level global platform to connect Nigeria’s climate policy progress with international capital, catalyse strategic partnerships, and facilitate knowledge exchange on sustainable investment opportunities, especially in emerging markets. It is a flagship event of the London Climate Action Week (LCAW).

“We are delighted that Damilola has graciously accepted to present the keynote at NCIS London,” the organisers said, adding: “Given her towering profile and commanding clout in the global energy ecosystem, we are excited at the value her presence and presentation would bring to the Summit, especially in setting the stage for intensive engagements on the theme, ‘Catalysing Nigeria’s Climate Policy Progress into Financial Flows for Green Projects.’

The statement added: “Having been significantly engaged in directly and indirectly shaping the policies and implementation trajectory of Nigeria’s energy transition journey in her past and current official capacities, Damilola’s experience, exposure, and gravitas to help steer climate capital to match the country’s numerous green investment opportunities cannot be over-emphasised.

“Damilola, as keynote speaker leading other high-profile speakers, signals the Summit’s ambition to place Nigeria at the centre of global conversations on energy access, climate finance, sustainable infrastructure, and transition investment. With her much-anticipated contribution, we can only look forward to sharing in the satisfaction of our partners and participants of NCIS London 2026.

“Speakers like Damilola Ogunbiyi ensure that London Climate Action Week (LCAW) remains the largest, most diverse, influential, and significantly impactful gathering of climate change and investment professionals in the world. Having deliberately designed NCIS to take advantage of the global dimensioning that LCAW offers, we are glad that Nigeria is now set to benefit from this global annual convening.”

A globally respected voice in sustainable development, Ogunbiyi currently serves as Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-chair of UN-Energy. In these roles, she advises the United Nations Secretary-General and senior UN leadership on advancing Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7), which seeks to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all by 2030.

Ogunbiyi said she was happy to be invited to give the keynote address at NCIS London. “I am honoured to participate in this important Summit, which comes at a critical moment for advancing investment and accelerating energy access across Africa.

“The Summit provides a valuable high-level platform to connect Nigeria’s climate policy ambitions with global capital and strategic partnerships, while fostering meaningful dialogue among government leaders, investors, development institutions, and the private sector,” she stated.

The Nigeria Climate Summit, according to the organisers, has continued to attract very consequential partnerships and institutional support, including from the Commonwealth Secretariat, the City of London, and the Worshipful Company of Fuellers, a livery company representing the energy industry with membership spanning electricity generation, renewables, oil, and gas supply chains.

The Summit comes at a critical moment for Nigeria’s climate and economic transformation agenda following major policy developments, including the Climate Change Act, the establishment of the National Council on Climate Change, the Electricity Act 2023, and the country’s expanding focus on renewable energy, carbon markets, and sustainable finance.

NCIS London 2026 aims to strengthen Nigeria’s position as a destination for climate finance and green investments while fostering strategic engagement between policymakers, investors, regulators, development institutions, and the private sector.

The Summit will feature high-level plenaries, technical sessions, climate investment showcases, and strategic dialogues focused on renewable energy, transition finance, ESG governance, carbon markets, and subnational investment opportunities.