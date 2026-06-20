USA Books Knockout Place with Win Over Australia

The United States took a huge step towards winning their World Cup group as they beat Australia 2-0 with a dominant, high-energy performance in front of a boisterous sellout crowd in Seattle.

The US secured consecutive wins at a World Cup for the first time since 1930, and will be confirmed as group winners if Turkey fail to beat Paraguay later today.

The tournament co-hosts were without talisman Christian Pulisic because of a calf injury, but subjected Australia to severe pressure in the first half which resulted in two goals.

Australia defender Cameron Burgess inadvertently stabbed the ball into his own net in the 11th minute after US striker Folarin Balogun had raced to the byeline and squared across the face of goal.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side doubled their lead minutes before half-time when Alex Freeman reacted quickest to a deflected Sergino Dest strike to nod past Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach. The goal was awarded following a video assistant referee (VAR) check after initially being flagged offside.

Balogun scored twice in the US’ 4-1 win against Paraguay on matchday one, and impressed again despite spurning an opportunity early in the second half when played through on goal.

Australia hardly threatened after Mohamed Toure saw a low shot saved 40 seconds into the match, but improved in the second half after the introduction of Nestory Irankunda at the break.

The 20-year-old was a surprise omission from the starting XI after scoring in the 2-0 win against Turkey, and showed his danger when he charged down the wing and squared for Cristian Volpato who fired over.

The intensity of the US’ press understandably eased up as the second half progressed, but Socceroos captain Harry Souttar was unable to convert from a knockdown from a free-kick.

The US will face a third-place finisher in the round of 32 if they finish top of Group D.