TVS Motors Strengthens Nigerian Footprint

Bennett Oghifo

With a wide portfolio of products and enhanced network presence, TVS Motor Company is set to scale up its operations in the Nigerian market.

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), part of TVS VENU, a global leader in the two and three-wheeler segments, has announced a new partnership for distribution of its products and services across Nigeria.

TVS Motor Company has entered a strategic partnership with Enviable Tricycle Auto Parts Ltd as an additional distributor to increase the scale of its operations across the country.

As part of the partnership, Enviable Tricycle Auto Parts Ltd, a leading mobility and automotive solutions company with an established distribution network and growing operational footprint across Nigeria, will further strengthen TVS Motor Company’s presence in Nigeria and enhance access to TVS Motor Company’s proven global product portfolio and world class customer service to the discerning Nigerian two wheeler and three wheeler consumers and enthusiasts.

The partnership combines TVS Motor Company’s globally acclaimed products with Enviable’s growing distribution, service and market development capabilities, creating a strong platform for sustainable growth in Nigeria’s mobility sector.

As part of its renewed commitment to the Nigerian market, TVS Motor Company through Enviable Tricycle Auto Parts Ltd will increase its network footprint from the current 17 outlets to 47 outlets – making it one of the widest 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler networks in Nigeria. With new Exclusive 3S (Sales, Service & Spares) network across strategic hubs, TVS and Enviable Tricycle Auto Parts Ltd are expected to offer superior customer experience that it is popularly known for globally.

Nigeria and the larger African region have been central to growth of the international business of TVS Motor Company, accounting for 25% of overall sales in financial year 2025. Africa is also the single largest region, accounting for more than half of global operation revenue and nearly 70% of export unit volumes.

Announcing the partnership, Peyman Kargar, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Nigeria is a strategically important market for TVS Motor Company and has been our stronghold. Our focus continues on building a scalable footprint in the region, strengthening customer experience, and creating sustainable long-term value with evolving global mobility ecosystems.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ituma Chukwuemeka Enviable, Managing Director, Enviable Tricycle Auto Parts Ltd, stated, “This partnership is a defining moment for Enviable Tricycle Auto Parts Ltd. It reflects our growing role as a key execution partner in Nigeria’s mobility ecosystem. By combining our nationwide distribution capabilities with TVS Motor Company’s globally trusted product portfolio, we are positioned to deliver improved access, stronger service reach, and enhanced value to customers across the country”.

With the expanded network, TVS Motor Company intends to also increase its product portfolio in the markets and is expected to launch newer products across multiple forms and segments, offering technologically advanced, high quality mobility solutions to a wide spectrum of Nigerian customers.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR), part of TVS Venu, is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 90 countries in which we operate.