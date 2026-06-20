Morocco Keeps World Cup Momentum, Defeats Scotland 1–0

Morocco yesterday took a smart three points against Scotland in FIFA World Cup Group C, winning 1-0 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Ismael Saibari scored after just two minutes, capping a flowing move set up by Brahim Díaz. In front of 64,146 fans, that early strike stood up through a committed, at times cagey, contest. Scotland pushed after the break but never found a shot on target.

Morocco controlled long spells with 59% possession and the sharper chance profile. They finished with a 12-6 shot edge and a 0.97 to 0.54 advantage in expected goals. Scotland battled well in duels and tackles yet lacked precision in the final third. Sofascore’s live data had Saibari as Player of the Match, fitting for a display that balanced end product with steady link play.

The decisive moment landed quickly. In the second minute, Brahim Díaz slipped a neat assist into Saibari, who finished clinically for 1-0. It was Morocco’s only big chance converted, but it set the tone. Scotland responded with aggression and energy, especially in midfield duels, yet struggled to translate pressure into clean looks.

Morocco’s attacking shape consistently found lanes down the right and through half-spaces. They created three big chances and struck the woodwork once, while Scotland registered one big chance and missed it. The Atlas Lions also posted more touches in the box by 26 to 20 and two through balls to Scotland’s zero. Even with late pressure and six minutes of added time, Scotland could not force a shot on target, which ultimately told the story.

Possession tilted Morocco’s way at 59%, and so did passing volume and accuracy. They completed 601 of 671 passes, while Scotland hit 388 of 455. Corners also favored Morocco 5-2, and their final-third phase completion rate was a tidy 72% compared to Scotland’s 61%. That platform helped sustain territorial control and recycle attacks after initial entries.

The shot map backed it up. Morocco finished 12-6 on attempts, 2-0 on shots on target, and 9-5 for shots inside the box. Their xG edge was 0.97 to 0.54 overall, with the first half carrying most of it at 0.66 to 0.20. The second half narrowed to 0.31 for Morocco and 0.34 for Scotland, reflecting a more even spell but not a shift in end product. The visitors’ two through balls and steady width stretched Scotland just enough to maintain a one-goal cushion without forcing risky passes.

Scotland’s response and what was missing

Scotland were strong in the contests. They won 53% of all duels and controlled 56% of the ground duels. Tackles were a clear plus at 20 to 9, with 60% of them won, and they led in interceptions 9 to 6. The back line also cleared 18 balls to Morocco’s 14, showing the unit’s resilience after the early setback.