In Fresh Suit, INEC Asked to Deregister NDC

.NDC ratifies suspension of member in Benue

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi

The protem Director of Organisation for All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Ahidjo Karlahi, has slammed a suit against the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), seeking its deregistration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was as the Benue State Working Committee of the NDC had ratified the suspension of Mr. William Adoyi Enenche with immediate effect.

The suit asking for deregistration of NDC, which was filed last week Tuesday before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1115/2026, was assigned to Justice Mohammed Umar by the Chief Justice of FHC, Justice Tsoho.

THISDAY gathered that the national leader and founder of the NDC, Seriake Dickson, had declared that there is no pending litigation or appeal challenging the party’s registration.

Dickson, who spoke during the maiden national convention of the party that was held at the Angeles Event Centre and Mall, Abuja, insisted that it is legally recognised and united ahead of the 2027 general elections.

But in the originating summons filed by Karlahi, ADA leader said NDC as a political party has not fulfilled the mandatory constitutional and statutory conditions prescribed under Sections 221-225A of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Sections 75 and 79 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Karlahi, who joined INEC and NDC as 1st and 2nd defendants respectively in the suit, argued that the NDC was not listed among the prequalified associations for formal application in the 2025 political parties’ registration exercise.

According to him, NDC bypassed every mandatory step in the registration process, and as such, it should not be registered as a political party in the country.

He said, “The NDC was not listed among the prequalified associations for formal application in the 2025 political parties’ registration exercise.

“The NDC was not listed among those associations that paid the mandatory N2,000,000.00 administrative fee and received access codes to the INEC’s Application Portal for the 2025 registration exercise.

“The NDC did not access INEC’s dedicated Political Party Registration Portal during the 2025 registration exercise which is the only way to fill the Form EC15A.

“The NDC did not hence fill INEC’s mandatory form EC15A, which is the only valid means of formally applying for registration as a political party.

“The NDC was not listed among the pre-qualified political associations published by INEC as having applied. These are not mere allegations – they are matters of public record.”

The ADA chieftain urged the court to declare the continuing validity of the NDC’s registration as unconstitutional, illegal, unlawful, ultra vires, null and void.

He added, “My suit respectfully prays the court to in essence: declare that the Constitution does not permit an entity that never satisfied constitutional conditions for registration to be registered and to continue enjoying the status of a political party.

“Declare the continuing administrative recognition of the NDC by INEC as unconstitutional and unlawful.

“Set aside the continuing recognition of NDC’s Certificate of Registration issued by INEC. Order INEC to halt its continuing recognition of NDC from its official register of political parties.

“Forbid INEC from continuing to deal with NDC as a political party; restrain the NDC from continuing to parade itself or continuing to participate in any electoral activity as a registered political party.

“This suit is instituted solely by me as a citizen to advance constitutionalism, the rule of law and electoral integrity in our democracy. It is not directed against any individual or group of persons.”

Karlahi explained that the suit carries no ulterior political or personal motives, adding that it is not instituted on behalf of any association or group, including the ADA.

He added, “I believe that electoral integrity is the bedrock of constitutional democracy. If the process for registering political parties is compromised, the entire democratic edifice is at risk. This suit is my contribution to safeguarding that process.

“I call on all Nigerians – regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity, or religion – to understand, support and be patient as this matter proceeds through the judicial process.

“The courts remain the last refuge of the common man and the ultimate guardian of our Constitution. I have faith in the judiciary and trust that justice will be done according to law.

“I urge the media, civil society and the general public to follow this case with the seriousness it deserves, not as a partisan squabble, but as a test of whether our constitutional order will be respected or eroded.”

The suit was adjourned to next week Tuesday for definite hearing.

In another development, a press statement by the Benue State chapter of NDC and signed by the state Chairman Mr. Ohini Ojegbe, the party said the suspension of Mr. William Adoyi Enenche followed earlier suspension by his ward executives which was communicated to the zonal and state working committees in a letter.

According to the party, the SWC in their emergency meeting examined all allegations levelled against Enenche including a number of other petitions submitted at the state secretariat and resolved thereafter to ratify his suspension from NDC indefinitely.

Enenche who was a House of Representatives aspirant from Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu constituency, had been accused of anti party activities, criminal extortion of money from fellow aspirants which resulted in his arrest by a police division in Abuja as well as the unlawful conduct of primary exercise within Agboriko ward of Ogbadibo LGA.

“He is to henceforth, stop parading himself as a member or representative of the party in whatsoever capacity within the period of his suspension,” the party said.