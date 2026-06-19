 PREVENTIVE HEALTH IS STRATEGY FOR HEALTH FINANCING

There really is a quiet arithmetic we seem to forget whenever we speak about financing health, and that is, “money not spent is money saved”. It sounds almost too simple to be taken seriously in policy circles, yet it is perhaps a foundational principle of any sustainable system, economic or otherwise.

In recent years, the conversation around health financing has become so popular yet increasingly narrow, that whenever it’s being discussed, the theme of bigger budgets, expanded insurance schemes, increased donor flows, and new funding mechanisms is the only thing in lens. Though all of these are unarguably important, they are only one side of the equation, as financing health is not merely about how much money enters the system, but also about how much unnecessary expenditure we can prevent from ever occurring. And this is where preventive health quietly stands as one of the most underutilized financing strategies.

Often preached, prevention is prevalently taken as some moral or clinical responsibility, something good to do for public health, but not worth framing as a fiscal strategy. Yet, at its core, prevention is economic discipline.

I don’t think it should be difficult to interpret that a well-prevented illness is not just a life improved; it is a cost avoided, a drug regimen that was never needed, and in many cases, a financial burden that never fell on a household.

In a country where out-of-pocket expenditure still defines access to care for many citizens, this distinction matters deeply. Because when people stay healthier for longer, they spend less on treatment. When communities adopt preventive behaviors, the strain on health facilities reduces. When systems prioritize early detection and risk reduction, the cost curve bends—not because we spent more, but because we needed to spend less.

This is not an argument against mobilizing more funds for health. On the contrary, it is a call to think more intelligently about what “financing health” truly means. Generating revenue is one part. Structuring systems efficiently is another. And, crucially, reducing avoidable expenditure must sit at the center of that conversation.

Interestingly, this broader view aligns with deeper conversations around governance and federal structure. True federalism, as many have argued, is not just about distributing resources but about enabling systems to function efficiently at all levels. The recent legislative developments in that direction are, for once, a step that deserves cautious commendation. It suggests that perhaps we are beginning to think beyond surface-level reforms and towards more grounded, structural solutions.

But policy frameworks alone will not carry this shift. Preventive health requires something more subtle: a cultural and systemic reorientation. It asks us to value the absence of disease as much as the treatment of it. It asks governments to invest in awareness, early screening, community-based interventions, and primary care, not as afterthoughts, but as core financing strategies.

It also demands that we confront an uncomfortable truth that reactive healthcare is expensive. A system that waits for illness to occur before acting will always spend more than one that works to prevent it. Hospitals will remain congested, costs will continue to rise, and households will keep absorbing financial shocks that could have been avoided.

On the other hand, a preventive-focused system redistributes that burden, spreading cost-saving across individuals, communities, and institutions. It is quieter, less dramatic, and often less politically celebrated, but far more sustainable.

A bit further to that is the human dimension that cannot be ignored. Financial protection in health should not just be about insurance coverage or subsidies; it is about reducing the likelihood that people will need to spend in the first place. Every avoided illness is, in a real sense, a preserved livelihood.

So, perhaps it is time we expanded our definition of health financing. Beyond budgets and allocations, beyond policies and programs, we must begin to recognize prevention as a financial instrument in its own right.

Oladoja Mark Olamilekan, Abuja