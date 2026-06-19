FG Flags 2,755 GBV Cases in 4 Months, Opens New Rehab Centre as Only 4% of Cases Lead to Prosecution

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The federal government has described the surge in Gender-Based Violence, GBV, as a “national emergency” after 2,755 cases were formally documented nationwide between January and April 2026, with just 4% successfully prosecuted.

Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, disclosed the figures yesterday in Abuja during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between her ministry, the New Era Foundation, and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency to establish a rehabilitation facility for survivors.

The 2,755 cases average 23 reported incidents daily, the Minister said. Females account for 81% of survivors and sexual violence makes up 82% of all reported abuses, mostly affecting girls aged 10-14.

“Nationally, only four per cent of formally reported GBV cases have been successfully prosecuted, leaving a staggering 96 per cent unresolved due to structural bottlenecks,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated.

“I have always said we do not want Nigeria to become the capital of rape. That is why we are approaching this issue from every angle — addressing root causes, strengthening prevention and ensuring protection,” she added.

The minister said Nigeria has only 50 shelter and support centres for its population and landmass. “This is clearly inadequate and underscores the urgency of partnerships such as this,” she said.

Under the MoU, the New Era Foundation’s Patient’s Home in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, will be converted into a Women’s Support and Rehabilitation Home.

The facility will provide temporary shelter plus mental health services, trauma care, legal support, and economic empowerment programmes.

“Structures such as this will not only help us prevent violence but also protect survivors. We must create safe spaces where they can recover and regain their dignity,” the minister said.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said the ministry is validating a National Action Plan on GBV under the Renewed Hope Agenda. She commended First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the New Era Foundation for the initiative.

New Era Foundation Executive Secretary, Grace Giwa, said the Patient’s Home, opened in 2019 for childless widows and vulnerable women, would now serve GBV survivors.

NPHCDA Executive Director, Dr. Muyi Aina, said the agency will provide technical leadership for medical support, counselling, and quality assurance at the centre. He described GBV as a “social, public health and human rights challenge” with long-term consequences.

Stakeholders said the partnership could serve as a national model for survivor-centred care and protection.