Barau Seeks Review of N56 Billion Kano-Dayi Road Contract Over Slow Progress

• Raises concerns over delays on strategic Kano–Katsina–Kebbi corridor

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has asked the Federal Ministry of Works to undertake an assessment of the contractor handling the Kano–Gwarzo–Dayi Road project.

He raised serious concerns over the pace of work on the strategic highway despite significant budgetary allocations to the project.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, seen by our correspondent on Thursday, the Deputy Senate President expressed disappointment about the progress of the road project.

The highway was designed to transform the approximately 100-kilometre Kano–Gwarzo–Dayi single-lane road into a dual carriageway.

The project is expected to enhance transportation, improve connectivity among communities, and facilitate the movement of agricultural produce from rural areas to markets across neighbouring states.

According to the letter, which has been acknowledged by the Ministry of Works earlier this month, Barau noted that substantial funds had been appropriated for the project in recent federal budgets and urged the ministry to evaluate the contractor’s performance in line with project expectations.

The Deputy Senate President stated the road remained critical to the socio-economic development of Kano, Katsina and Kebbi states, stressing that delays in execution had continued to affect commuters and economic activities along the route.

He wrote, “Given the strategic importance of the Kano–Dayi Road to the socio-economic development of Kano, Katsina and Kebbi States, it is deeply concerning that the contractor has failed to make satisfactory progress despite the allocation of N19 billion and N37 billion to the project under the 2025 and 2026 Appropriation Acts, respectively.

“This persistent lack of progress has resulted in undue hardship for residents, commuters and other road users.”

Barau further urged the ministry to conduct an immediate review of the contractor’s performance and take appropriate action in the public interest.

“In view of the persistent delays and the contractor’s apparent inability to meet expected project milestones, I urge the ministry to undertake an immediate assessment of its performance and take necessary steps in the interest of the public,” he stated.

As of press time, officials of the Federal Ministry of Works had not publicly responded to the concerns raised in the letter.

The Kano–Gwarzo–Dayi Road is regarded as a key transport corridor linking agricultural and commercial communities in parts of northern Nigeria, with stakeholders expressing expectations that its completion would boost trade and ease movement across the region.