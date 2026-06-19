13 African Ambassadors, SG GECF, Welcome Ex-INEC Chair, Yakubu, to Doha

Olawale Ajimotokan and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has formally assumed duty as Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the state of Qatar.

A statement yesterday by Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Media) to Minister of Information and National Orientation, said Yakubu was received at the airport by 13 African Ambassadors and Director of Protocol Department of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency, Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro.

The statement added that Secretary-General of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Dr Philip Mshelbila, and President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Qatar, Mr Michael Ihekwaba, were also among those that formally welcomed Yakubu at the airport.

Yakubu was among the political and career diplomats appointed recently by President Bola Tinubu.

He brings to his new diplomatic assignment a distinguished record of public service, including as INEC Chairman from 2015 to 2025, when he oversaw major electoral reforms that strengthened Nigeria’s electoral process, improved the use of technology in elections, enhanced voter accreditation systems, and deepened public confidence in democratic institutions.

His appointment to Qatar, according to the statement reflected the federal government’s confidence in his leadership, experience, and capacity to advance Nigeria’s diplomatic, economic, and bilateral interests in one of Middle East’s most strategic nations.

The statement emphasised that Yakubu was expected to further strengthen relations between Nigeria and Qatar, particularly in trade, investment, energy, education, and people-to-people exchanges.