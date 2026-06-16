Radda Rolls Out New Security Measures to Combat Banditry

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has rolled out fresh security measures aimed at intensifying the ongoing fight against banditry and kidnapping in the state.

The new security measures include the ban on the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products in jerrycans across the state with immediate effect.

Others were the closure of Point of Sale (POS) businesses, commercial phone charging centres and a ban on the use of motorcycles in Musawa and Matazu Local Government Areas of the state.

The directives were contained in a new Executive Order issued after an emergency security meeting with security agencies, traditional rulers and other key stakeholders held on Monday night at the Government House in Katsina.

According to a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the restriction on petroleum products is intended to prevent the diversion of fuel supplies to bandits and other criminal elements operating in remote locations.

The statement added that security assessments had revealed that POS outlets and commercial phone charging points in Musawa and Matazu were being exploited by criminal networks to facilitate their activities, necessitating their immediate closure.

It further said the motorcycle ban was designed to disrupt the movement and operational capabilities of bandits and kidnappers, who frequently rely on such means of transportation to carry out attacks and evade security forces.

The statement read: “As part of the Executive Order, the sale, purchase, transportation and storage of petroleum products in jerrycans have been banned across Katsina State with immediate effect. The measure is designed to prevent the diversion of fuel supplies to criminal elements operating in remote locations.

“The governor also approved the immediate closure of all Point of Sale (POS) businesses and commercial phone charging points in Matazu and Musawa Local Government Areas. Security assessments have shown that these facilities are being exploited by criminal networks to facilitate their activities.

“In addition, the use of motorcycles has been banned throughout Matazu and Musawa Local Government Areas. The restriction is intended to disrupt the movement and operational activities of bandits and kidnappers who often rely on motorcycles for transportation.”

The statement warned that the state government would enforce the Executive Order strictly and would not treat violators with leniency.

It also appealed to residents to comply fully with the new directives and support security agencies by providing credible information that could aid ongoing operations against criminal elements.

It reaffirmed that the protection of lives and property remains the top priority of Governor Radda’s administration and pledged continued collaboration with security agencies to restore lasting peace across the state.

The statement reiterated the state government’s commitment to deploying all lawful and necessary measures to safeguard communities and create an environment conducive to economic and social activities.