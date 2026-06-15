Why Referees Will Wear Pink in Miami Today

Flamingos, convertible Cadillacs cruising down Ocean Drive, Art Deco buildings and, of course, the sunsets…

Miami is synonymous with the colour pink, and now the influence has spread to officials at the World Cup, who have been based in the South Florida city in the lead-up to the tournament.

Italian referee Maurizio Mariani and his team taking charge of Monday’s Group H game between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia (23:00 BST) will wear pink jerseys to ‘pay homage’ to the city and its hospitality.

Iconic Italian official Pierluigi Collina, now FIFA’s Chief Refereeing Officer and Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee said: “We thought it would be nice to show our appreciation to the city where we’ll live for about two months.

“We chose this ‘pink flamingo’ – it’s a sort of recognition.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino added: “Pink is the colour of Miami, and we (want) to give a little bit of a shout-out, to give a little bit of a smile to the city which is hosting us.”