Zenith Bank: Driving Environmental  Stewardship  through Lagos Clean-up Exercise

As the world marked World Environment Day 2026, attention turned once again to the urgent challenge of climate change and the collective responsibility to protect the planet, writes Omolabake Fasogbon

For years, 52-year-old boat operator, Mr. Kunle Kofi, has navigated the waterways linking Ikoyi, Victoria Island and other parts of Lagos.

Every morning before sunrise, he pushes away from the jetty and begins another day transporting commuters across the bustling commercial capital. But over time, he noticed something disturbing. The water was changing. Plastic bottles floated where fish once gathered. Food packs drifted with the tide. Nylon bags wrapped themselves around boat propellers, forcing operators to stop mid-journey to remove the debris.

During the rainy season, clogged drainage channels spilled refuse into the lagoon, turning sections of the waterways into moving dumpsites.

“It was becoming difficult,” Adebayo recalled. “People talk about traffic on the roads, but we also have problems on the water. Sometimes you spend extra time clearing waste from your boat engine. The environment was crying for help.”

Like many Lagos residents, he had become accustomed to seeing waste accumulate in public spaces. What was unusual, however, was what he witnessed on the morning of June 4, 2026.

Instead of merely discussing environmental challenges, hundreds of people were doing something about them.

Among them were employees of Zenith Bank Plc, officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), representatives of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), community stakeholders and environmental advocates, all united by a common mission—to clean the waterways and contribute to a healthier environment.

For Adebayo and many others who witnessed the exercise, it was a powerful demonstration that climate action does not always begin in conference halls or policy documents. Sometimes it begins with ordinary people rolling up their sleeves and taking practical action.

The planet doesn’t argue. It doesn’t negotiate. It sends signals—rising seas, raging wildfires, heatwaves, melting glaciers. We said 1.5°C was the limit. We are crossing it.

For decades, the world has heard the climate story—warnings, targets, distant deadlines. Too often, the response has been clouded by noise: delay, distraction, denial.

But listen closer now. Beneath the noise, another signal is rising. Solar panels stretch across rooftops. Wind turbines line the horizon. Cities are being redesigned for people. Forests are being replanted. Positive tipping points are taking root in every corner of the planet.

World Environment Day 2026 focuses on climate change—on the urgent signals the Earth is sending and the signals we choose to send back. UNEP’s global campaign calls on all of us to step in, to move further, to steer a world already in motion. The question is no longer if change comes, but how we guide it and how fast it happens.

That simple but powerful message lay at the heart of Zenith Bank’s commemoration of World Environment Day 2026.

Held under the global theme, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” the bank’s two-phase environmental initiative reflected an understanding that sustainability is not merely a corporate slogan but a responsibility that requires visible and measurable action.

The first phase of the exercise took place on June 3, 2026, along Ajose Adeogun Street in Victoria Island, one of Lagos’ busiest commercial districts and home to numerous corporate headquarters.

Employees of Zenith Bank left the comfort of their offices and embarked on a coordinated clean-up operation aimed at removing litter, promoting environmental awareness and encouraging responsible waste disposal among residents and businesses.

The scene was striking. Bankers who ordinarily spend their days analysing financial statements, serving customers and developing business solutions exchanged their desks for gloves and waste bags. Together, they swept streets, collected refuse and engaged members of the public on the importance of keeping their environment clean.

The exercise reinforced a fundamental principle that often gets lost in conversations about sustainability: environmental protection is everybody’s business. A day later, attention shifted from the streets to the waterways.

At Falomo, Ikoyi, one of Lagos’ strategic waterfront locations, Zenith Bank joined forces with LAWMA and LASWA in a large-scale clean-up operation focused on removing marine debris and promoting healthier waterways.

The collaboration reflected an important truth about climate action in the modern world. Environmental challenges cannot be solved by governments alone. Neither can they be addressed solely by private corporations. Sustainable solutions emerge when institutions work together.

The partnership between Zenith Bank, LAWMA and LASWA demonstrated precisely that approach.

Participants removed floating waste, highlighted the dangers posed by marine pollution and drew attention to the critical role waterways play in the economic and environmental life of Lagos.

As Africa’s largest city and one of the world’s fastest-growing urban centres, Lagos faces unique environmental pressures. Rapid population growth, increasing urbanisation and rising consumption have intensified waste management challenges across the metropolis.

Blocked drainage systems contribute to flooding. Plastic pollution threatens aquatic ecosystems. Poor waste disposal practices undermine public health and environmental quality.

These realities make initiatives such as Zenith Bank’s World Environment Day activities more significant than symbolic exercises.

They represent practical interventions aimed at changing behaviour, raising awareness and encouraging collective responsibility.

Speaking on the initiative, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, emphasised the institution’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

According to her, sustainability is deeply embedded in the Bank’s operations and strategic vision.

“At Zenith Bank, sustainability is integral to how we operate. Clearing our streets and our waterways is a practical reminder that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility—and one we are proud to take up alongside LAWMA and LASWA. Through these exercises, we are taking deliberate action to preserve our communities, support climate action and inspire others to act,” she said.

Her remarks reflect a broader shift taking place across the global financial industry.

Increasingly, leading financial institutions are recognising that long-term business success is inseparable from environmental sustainability. Investors, customers and regulators are demanding greater accountability on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Yet what often distinguishes genuine commitment from mere rhetoric is action.

In Zenith Bank’s case, environmental responsibility extends beyond policy statements and annual reports.

The bank has consistently integrated ESG principles into its operations, investing in energy efficiency, supporting green initiatives and promoting responsible business practices across its Nigerian, African, United Kingdom and European operations.

This approach aligns closely with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 7 on Affordable and Clean Energy, Goal 11 on Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Goal 13 on Climate Action.

These goals have become increasingly important as the world confronts the growing realities of climate change. The evidence is difficult to ignore.

Across continents, communities are experiencing rising temperatures, extreme weather events, prolonged droughts, severe flooding and environmental degradation.

Scientists have repeatedly warned that the window for meaningful climate action is narrowing.

World Environment Day 2026 was therefore designed to serve as more than a ceremonial observance. The global campaign seeks to focus attention on the urgent signals being sent by the planet and the actions required to safeguard future generations.

The campaign’s central message is that climate change is a present reality. Yet there is also reason for optimism. Around the world, positive changes are emerging.

Renewable energy is expanding. Cities are adopting cleaner transportation systems. Forest restoration projects are gaining momentum. Businesses are incorporating sustainability into their strategies. These developments suggest that while environmental challenges are immense, solutions are within reach. The key lies in collective action.

That is why initiatives such as Zenith Bank’s clean-up exercises matter.

Their value extends beyond the quantity of waste collected on a particular day. They help shape attitudes. They demonstrate leadership. They create visibility around environmental issues. Most importantly, they encourage citizens to recognise their own role in protecting the environment.

For residents who observed the activities in Victoria Island and Ikoyi, the exercises provided a reminder that environmental responsibility is not reserved for environmental experts alone. Every discarded plastic bottle, improperly disposed food pack or littered nylon bag contributes to a larger environmental problem. Conversely, every responsible action contributes to a cleaner and healthier future.

Environmental advocates often speak about the importance of behavioural change. While policies and regulations are essential, lasting progress depends on individual and collective habits. When respected institutions take visible action, they help influence those habits. That influence can be powerful.

A commuter who witnesses a corporate clean-up may think twice before littering. A business owner may adopt better waste disposal practices. A student may develop greater awareness of environmental issues. These small shifts can create meaningful long-term impact.

In many respects, this is where Zenith Bank’s initiative demonstrates its greatest strength. Rather than limiting its environmental commitment to internal operations, the bank is helping to foster a culture of environmental consciousness within the broader community. Such efforts are particularly important in developing economies where rapid urban growth often places significant pressure on infrastructure and natural resources.

Nigeria is no exception. As cities expand and populations increase, the challenge of balancing economic development with environmental sustainability becomes increasingly complex. Addressing that challenge requires innovation, investment and partnership. It also requires leadership.

Corporate institutions possess resources, visibility and influence that can help accelerate environmental progress. When these institutions choose to lead, they can inspire broader societal participation.

Zenith Bank’s World Environment Day activities illustrate how corporate leadership can be translated into practical community engagement. The initiative also highlights a growing understanding that sustainability is not a destination but a continuous journey. Protecting the environment requires ongoing commitment, adaptation and collaboration.

No single clean-up exercise can solve the challenges posed by climate change or environmental degradation. However, every meaningful action contributes to a larger movement.

For Mr. Adebayo, the boat operator who has spent decades navigating Lagos waterways, that movement is already making a difference. As he watched participants remove waste from the water, he felt encouraged.

“It gives people hope,” he said. “When organisations like Zenith Bank come out and show they care about the environment, it sends a message that everybody should care too. The water belongs to all of us.”

His observation captures an important reality. The environment is a shared inheritance. Its protection cannot be outsourced. Governments have responsibilities. Businesses have responsibilities. Citizens have responsibilities.

The future depends on how effectively these responsibilities are embraced.

In commemorating World Environment Day 2026, Zenith Bank chose to move beyond words and demonstrate what responsible corporate citizenship can look like in practice. By cleaning streets, restoring waterways, partnering with public institutions and promoting environmental awareness, the bank transformed a global environmental theme into local action.

In doing so, it reinforced a powerful lesson. The fight against climate change is not fought only in international negotiations, scientific laboratories or policy forums. It is also fought on city streets, along waterways and within communities where individuals decide to take responsibility for the world around them. And sometimes, it begins with something as simple as picking up a broom.