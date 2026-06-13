Insecurity Threatens Nigeria’s Future as Group Urges Tinubu to Take Bold Action

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A civil society group, Youth Arise Movement, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently adopt more decisive measures to tackle the worsening security crisis across Nigeria, warning that continued attacks on communities, schools and rural areas pose a serious threat to the country’s stability and democratic future.

The Convener of the group, Comrade Ademola Abidemi, made the call in a statement released yesterday, expressing deep concern over the persistent wave of killings, kidnappings and displacement of citizens by terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups operating across different parts of the country.

According to him, the security challenges confronting Nigeria have reached a critical stage, affecting citizens irrespective of their social status, religion or region.

He noted that for over a decade, millions of Nigerians have lived under the constant fear of attacks, with many families forced to abandon their homes, farms and businesses due to growing insecurity.

The group particularly condemned the recent attacks on schools and educational institutions, describing them as direct assaults on the nation’s future and development.

“An attack on children, students and teachers is an attack on Nigeria’s future. When educational institutions become targets, the country risks undermining the very foundation of its growth and prosperity,” Abidemi stated.

While acknowledging the efforts of security agencies, the Youth Arise Movement argued that the scale of the threat requires stronger collaboration between government, security institutions and local communities.

The group urged the President to convene an emergency security meeting involving the Department of State Services (DSS), the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant agencies to develop fresh strategies aimed at safeguarding vulnerable communities, particularly in rural areas where security presence remains limited.

Abidemi stressed that insecurity has evolved into a national challenge that demands collective action, warning that no meaningful political or economic progress can be achieved in an environment dominated by fear and violence.

He further called for increased deployment of resources towards strengthening community protection mechanisms, improving intelligence gathering, securing schools and protecting Nigeria’s porous borders from infiltration by criminal elements.

The group also urged federal and state authorities to ensure that security allocations and development funds are effectively utilized to improve safety in rural communities that have become frequent targets of attacks.

“As Nigeria marks another Democracy Day, leaders at all levels must recognise that the protection of lives remains the most important responsibility of government. Citizens deserve to live in peace, pursue their livelihoods and educate their children without fear,” the statement added.

The organisation maintained that defeating terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality would require sustained commitment, stronger institutions and a unified national response.

The call comes amid growing public concern over recurring attacks in several parts of the country, with security remaining one of the major issues dominating national discourse.