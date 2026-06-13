Ekpo Seeks Investments to Unlock Nigeria’s Vast Gas Resources for Industrialisation, Economic Growth 

Alike Ejiofor

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has urged investors to unlock Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources to drive industrialisation, economic growth, job creation, and improved living standards for all Nigerians.

Ekpo made this appeal when he delivered a keynote address at the Association of Local Distributors of Gas (ALDG) Business Forum 2026 held in Abuja, where he spoke on the theme, ‘From Gas Abundance to Gas Access: Reassessing Nigeria’s Gas Distribution Imperatives’.

The minister who was represented by the Director of Midstream and Downstream at the ministry, Mrs. Ikenma Irene, told stakeholders that while Nigeria possessed over 209 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves—making it one of the most gas-endowed nations globally—the country’s true challenge was actually on how to ensure widespread access and utilisation of this strategic resource.

“Nigeria’s development will not be measured by the volume of gas beneath our soil, but by the extent to which that gas powers industries, supports households, creates jobs, and fuels sustainable economic growth,” the minister stated.

The minister commended ALDG for providing a strategic platform for collaboration and dialogue among key stakeholders, noting that the Forum intervened at a critical period in Nigeria’s energy transition journey.

He highlighted the federal government’s continued commitment under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to deepen domestic gas utilisation through the Decade of Gas initiative and other transformative reforms designed to position Nigeria as a gas-powered economy.

The minister further noted that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 has strengthened the legal and regulatory framework necessary to attract investment, encourage private sector participation, expand infrastructure, and promote market efficiency throughout the gas sector.

According to the minister, industrialised nations achieved economic advancement not merely because of resource endowment but because they built systems that enabled reliable energy access, industrial utilisation, and efficient markets.

He said, “Nigeria must now move decisively from gas abundance to gas accessibility.

“The success of this vision requires policy consistency, strong institutions, strategic investments, infrastructure expansion, security collaboration, and sustainable stakeholder partnerships.”

He urged stakeholders participating in the Forum to focus on developing practical, investment-driven solutions that expand gas access and deliver measurable benefits to Nigerians.

“As we deliberate today, let us remain focused on building a gas sector that delivers real value to Nigerians—one that powers industries, supports households, creates jobs, enhances energy security, and drives inclusive national development,” the minister stated.

“Let us move from gas abundance to gas access. Let us move from policy to implementation. Let us build a gas economy that works for all Nigerians,” he added.