ATBUTH Launches Digital Healthcare Services  Mobile, SmartQueue System To Reduce Waiting Time

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, has launched the DHS Mobile App and DHS SmartQueue System, innovative digital healthcare solutions designed to improve patient flow, reduce waiting time, and enhance service delivery across the hospital.

The solutions were formally demonstrated and piloted at the Family Medicine Department (General Outpatient Unit – GOPU) following a technical presentation attended by members of staff and hospital management.

Speaking during the event yesterday, the Chief Medical Director, Professor Yusuf Bara Jibrin, described the initiative as a major milestone in the hospital’s digital transformation journey and a reflection of its commitment to providing efficient, patient-centred healthcare services.

The DHS SmartQueue System introduces a structured and transparent patient queuing process, enabling patients to obtain electronic queue tickets and receive services in an orderly manner. The system is expected to reduce congestion in waiting areas, improve clinic operations, enhance patient satisfaction, and provide real-time data for monitoring service delivery and decision-making.

Professor Jibrin noted that the pilot phase at the GOPD would provide an opportunity to evaluate the system’s effectiveness before its gradual deployment to other departments and service points within the hospital.

The DHS Mobile App is available on the Google Play Store and will soon be on the Apple App Store. It allows patients to book appointments, access services, and make payments remotely, especially for amenity services. The app is currently in pilot phase, and access requires a DHS eCard. Patients are advised to visit the hospital for registration and further information.

The hospital further disclosed that telemedicine services are being integrated into the platform and will soon be activated, enabling patients to consult healthcare professionals remotely and improve access to specialist care.

The introduction of the DHS Mobile App and SmartQueue System aligns with ATBUTH’s vision of leveraging technology to improve healthcare accessibility, efficiency, accountability, and the overall patient experience.

The management commended the development team and all stakeholders involved in the initiative and reaffirmed its commitment to adopting innovative digital solutions that strengthen healthcare delivery and position ATBUTH as a leading centre of excellence in healthcare and digital innovation.