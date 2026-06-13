2027: Case for Basil Maduka for Owerri Zone Senatorial Seat

Amby Uneze

Tugh battles are usually won by the most experienced, fearless soldiers all over the world, hence before a country embarks on a war, she prepares well, keeps her arsenals ready, and matches out the best of her soldiers to the war front. In football, as well, a winning team lines up its best 11 (known as first 11) before a crucial match because such moments are not an opportunity to rest or experiment players.

Whereas the Senate (otherwise referred to as the Red Chambers) of the National Assembly is meant for the most experienced politicians of a zone, it is equally not for the mediocre or a training ground for up comers in the political arena.

In the US for instance, the Senate is majorly occupied by former governors, captains of industries, academics, as well as people of high repute with clean records of service in private and public sectors.

Considering the above criteria, Basil Maduka represents a strong choice for the Owerri zone Senate in 2027. His experience as a seasoned politician and success as a business magnate positions him well to address the needs and aspirations of the people.

With a deep understanding of both the political landscape and economic developments, Maduka is poised to bring impactful change and insightful leadership to the Senate. His vision for progress and commitment to community development makes him a candidate worth supporting in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Maduka, who is the Labour Party (LP) senatorial candidate of Owerri Senatorial zone (Imo East) embodies the qualities we urgently need in Owerri zone as a vocal voice in the Senate.

His integrity, dedication, plans and a profound commitment to the development and prosperity of the people of Owerri zone speaks volume. His comprehensive understanding of the challenges facing the zone, sets him apart as a leader who can truly make a difference.

We are at a critical juncture, where thoughtful leadership is needed to drive progress and secure a better future for our youth and generations to come. Basil Maduka’s aspiration represents hope, progress, and a promise of transparent and accountable servant of the people.

Basil Maduka’s political journey, marked by his involvement in previous elections, demonstrates his active engagement in the political landscape of Imo State. Some insights into his political trajectory place him ahead of others.

In 2019, Maduka was an aspirant to beat for the senatorial seat. He contested for the primary election under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Owerri zone Senate seat. Even though he came second, he did not waiver, rather, he supported the winner and hosted the entire Owerri zone delegates and party officials for a “thank you hand shake”.

His focus to address issues affecting the Owerri zone through effective representation of the interest of the people at the national level has not changed a bit.

Due to the burning desire in him to contribute meaningfully to the development and progress of the people, Maduka in 2023 shifted to the Labour Party where he contested for the governorship primary election. His shift indicated a strategic political move, which potentially reflected a desire to align with the changing dynamics within Imo State politics at the time.

Though his aim of contesting for this position shows his ambition to have a more significant impact on state governance, addressing broader issues affecting not only the Owerri zone but Imo State as a whole.

The implication of Maduka’s political involvement is not far from economic development and empowerment through the promotion of local businesses, attracting investments, and creating job opportunities within the Owerri zone.

He is also desirous of influencing infrastructure improvement, through legislation by advocating for better roads, electricity, and good water supply to enhance the quality of life for residents. Among other key areas Maduka’s attention will be focusing include Education and Healthcare Access, Community Engagement, and Agriculture and Food Security, etc.

Maduka brings to the table a wealth of political experience that is unmatched in our zone. Over the years, he has proven himself to be a successful private sector-driven personality deeply attuned to the needs and aspirations of people of the zone. His years of active involvement in politics have equipped him with the knowledge, skills, and networks necessary to navigate the complexities of effective representation.

Maduka high network exposure in economic development, job creation, goodwill, national and global businesses place high above others. His mental alertness in security network is best to none for the state in general. At this point in time of our political history in owerri zone and the state we need him more for his integrity and stability.

Therefore, we call on Mbaise nation cum Owerri zone irrespective of the political parties to support him because he remains our best.

Finally, and more importantly too, Maduka is not just an experienced politician; he is a leader ready to serve with sincerity, transparency, and commitment. His record reflects a clear focus on improving the lives of the people through policies that promote economic development, education, healthcare, and social welfare.

In these challenging times, we need a senator who understands our struggles firsthand and is prepared to champion our cause at the national level. Maduka has demonstrated this readiness and has the vision to bring meaningful progress to Owerri Zone. Let us support him.