Shagari to N’Assembly: Approve State Police Now Before Insecurity Consumes Nigeria

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State and ex-Minister of Water Resources, Mukhtari Shagari, has urged the National Assembly to end years of debate and urgently approve the creation of state police, warning that Nigeria risks deeper insecurity if the reform is delayed further.

Speaking during an interview in Sokoto , Shagari said the country has reached a critical point where banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other violent crimes have overwhelmed the capacity of federal security agencies to respond effectively nationwide.

He described the establishment of state police as an imperative reform that can no longer be postponed, stressing that the protection of lives and property must now take precedence over political fears and procedural delays.

“There has never been a more appropriate time in Nigeria’s history to establish state police than now. Across the country, insecurity has become a major concern despite the efforts of the Federal Government and the security agencies,” Shagari stated.

According to him, Nigeria’s current security architecture has become overstretched, making it increasingly difficult for federal agencies alone to address the complex and evolving threats confronting different regions and communities.

Shagari argued that state police would bring security closer to the people by recruiting officers from local communities who possess firsthand knowledge of terrain, culture, language and the unique security realities of their areas.

He called on lawmakers to rise above partisan and political considerations and enact legislation that strengthens the nation’s security framework, insisting that the National Assembly has a constitutional duty to respond decisively to citizens’ demands.

Addressing concerns that governors could misuse state police as political tools, the former minister said such fears should not overshadow the urgent need to confront the bloodshed ravaging communities across the federation.

“The bigger question is whether we should continue allowing Nigerians to be kidnapped, killed and terrorised while we focus on fears about what might happen in the future. Safeguards can be built into the law, but establishment should not be delayed,” he said.

On funding, Shagari acknowledged financial challenges in some states but maintained that security must remain the foremost responsibility of government at all levels, urging both federal and state governments to prioritise budgetary allocations for safety.

He advocated a transparent and sustainable funding framework involving allocations from the Federation Account to support salaries, logistics and operational needs of state police, noting that states already spend heavily supporting federal security agencies.

While dismissing doubts about state police capacity to confront heavily armed criminal groups, Shagari insisted that with adequate funding, modern equipment, professional training and accountability, state policing would significantly complement the military, conventional police, intelligence agencies and community-based structures.

“State police is not a replacement for existing security agencies; it is a complementary structure. Effective security depends on cooperation, intelligence sharing and coordination among all stakeholders. The time for debate is gradually giving way to the time for action. Nigeria cannot afford further delays,” he declared.