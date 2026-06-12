Optiva Capital Partners Congratulates Nigerians, Reiterates Call For Global Access, National Progress

As Nigerians commemorate Democracy Day today, Africa’s foremost investment immigration firm, Optiva Capital Partners, has congratulated citizens and leaders across the country for sustaining democratic governance while calling for renewed efforts to expand economic opportunity, wealth creation and global competitiveness for Nigerians.

In a statement marking the national celebration, Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Franklin Nechi, described June 12 as a powerful reminder of Nigerians’ resilience, aspirations and enduring belief in freedom, justice and the promise of a better future.

According to him, democracy is most meaningful when it empowers citizens not only politically but also economically.

“Today, we celebrate the sacrifices of those who fought for democracy and honour the resilience of millions of Nigerians who continue to believe in the promise of our nation,” Nechi said. “Democracy is not only about the right to vote. It is also about the freedom to dream, to build businesses, to create wealth, to access opportunities, and to provide a better future for our families.”

The Optiva Capital Partners chairman noted that despite global economic uncertainties, Nigeria remains one of Africa’s most dynamic and entrepreneurial societies, driven by the energy, creativity and determination of its people.

He stressed that the next phase of national development must focus on expanding opportunities for Nigerians to compete and succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.

“The countries that will prosper in the future are those whose citizens are equipped with the tools, access, knowledge and mobility required to participate confidently in the global economy,” he said. “Global access and patriotism are not opposites. In fact, globally connected citizens often become stronger contributors to national development through investment, innovation, skills transfer, international trade, and job creation.”

Nechi said this philosophy underpins the mission of Optiva Capital Partners, Africa’s most trusted investment immigration and wealth retention firm, which has helped thousands of families and entrepreneurs access global opportunities while preserving and growing their wealth.

He explained that today’s world rewards those who can think beyond geographic boundaries and position themselves strategically for international opportunities.

“Across Africa, we are witnessing a shift in mindset. Families are seeking better educational opportunities for their children; entrepreneurs are expanding into international markets; professionals are building global careers; and investors are diversifying assets across jurisdictions. This is not about leaving home, it is about expanding possibilities.”

According to him, mobility, access and financial preparedness have become critical components of long-term wealth creation and family security.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, we must also celebrate the spirit of enterprise, innovation and ambition that define Nigerians. Our people have demonstrated repeatedly that when given the right opportunities, they can compete successfully anywhere in the world.”

Nechi urged Nigerians to remain optimistic about the future while continuing to invest in themselves, their families, their businesses, and their communities.

“The future belongs to those who prepare for it. Democracy gives us the freedom to pursue opportunity; it is our responsibility to maximize that opportunity through vision, discipline and strategic planning.”

He reaffirmed Optiva Capital Partners’ commitment to helping Nigerians and Africans access global opportunities, preserve wealth, and build lasting legacies while contributing meaningfully to national and continental development.

“As we commemorate June 12, let us renew our belief in Nigeria and in the limitless potential of our people. Together, we can build a nation where freedom translates into opportunity, opportunity creates prosperity, and prosperity strengthens our collective future,” he said.