NSIB: Critical Evidence Retrieved in Warri-Itakpe Train Derailment Investigation

The investigation by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) in the train derailment that occurred along the Warri-Itakpe rail corridor on Monday has progressed with the retrieval of critical evidence and the completion of key on-site investigative activities, NSIB has said.

Following the notification of the accident, the Director General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., led the Bureau’s investigation team to the accident scene to initiate an inquiry.

He was accompanied by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Kayode Opeifa, and the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Funsho Adebiyi, as part of a coordinated response involving relevant transportation stakeholders and authorities.

Speaking at the accident scene, Badeh expressed the Bureau’s condolences to those affected by the accident.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families who have lost loved ones, those that sustained injuries, and every passenger affected by this tragic occurrence. We understand the pain and uncertainty such an event brings, and we want the public to be assured that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has commenced a thorough and evidence-based investigation. We will follow the facts wherever they lead and generate actionable safety recommendations aimed at systematically addressing identified risks and preventing a recurrence on our railway network,” he said.

As part of the visit, Badeh demonstrated the bureau’s commitment to the human dimension of transportation safety by personally meeting with passengers affected by the derailment.

He commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives, conveying the condolences of the NSIB and the government.

A statement from the bureau, signed by its Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs. Funke Adebayo-Arowojobe, stated: “NSIB acknowledges and appreciates the cooperation of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Federal Ministry of Transportation, and Nigeria Air Force, whose support facilitated the efficient mobilisation of resources and access to operational facilities and information required by the investigative team.”