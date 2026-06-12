International Day of Play: UNICEF Decries Rising School Abductions, Demands Safer Learning Environment for Children

Funmi Ogundare

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), yesterday, expressed concern over the growing insecurity affecting schools across Nigeria, warning that fear, abductions and inadequate learning environments are denying millions of children their fundamental right to play and learn.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 2026 International Day of Play, held at the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Maryland, Lagos, UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, lamented the increasing incidents of school-related kidnappings and their impact on children’s wellbeing and education.

She noted that in recent months, children had been abducted from schools in Borno, Niger and Kebbi states, adding that a similar incident was recorded in neighbouring Oyo State last month, with some of the victims yet to regain their freedom.

According to her, the disturbing trend underscores the difficult realities confronting many Nigerian children and should not be ignored, even as the world celebrates the importance of play in childhood development.

“In recent months, children have been taken into captivity from their schools in Borno State, Niger, Kebbi, and just last month, in nearby Oyo State. Some of those children have unfortunately not come home yet,” she said.

Lafoucriere stressed that many children across the country are unable to engage in play because of overcrowded classrooms, lack of facilities and learning materials, while others are prevented from attending school due to security concerns.

“Some cannot play because their schools are overcrowded. Some because there is no space, no time and no materials; and some because they are too afraid to come to school. Their parents are too afraid to send them,” she stated.

She observed that school environments, which ought to be the safest places for children, have in some cases become sources of fear and anxiety for pupils and parents alike.

Despite the challenges, the UNICEF official maintained that stakeholders must not allow insecurity to define the future of Nigerian children.

She emphasised the critical role of play in children’s cognitive, emotional and social development, describing it as an essential part of learning rather than a leisure activity.

“When a child plays, their brain grows. When they explore and build things and laugh with their friends, they are learning. No worksheet can do what play does. Play is not a reward for finishing work. Play is the work,” she said.

Lafoucriere urged governments, parents, educators and the media to prioritise child safety and create enabling environments where children can learn and thrive without fear.

“A child who is not safe cannot learn. A child who cannot play will not grow into who they are meant to be. These two things are connected, and both of them need fixing now,” she added.

She appealed to all stakeholders not to fail Nigerian children, stressing that ensuring their safety and wellbeing remains a collective responsibility.

Also speaking, UNICEF Education Specialist, Yetunde Oluwatosi, noted that the organisation had continued to support government efforts through initiatives that encourage greater parental involvement in children’s education.

She explained that effective early childhood development extends beyond classroom activities and requires active collaboration among parents, teachers and communities to ensure children receive the support needed for holistic growth.

Oluwatosi emphasised the importance of strengthening teacher capacity, child protection systems, nutrition and healthcare services, describing early childhood education as a shared responsibility that cuts across multiple sectors.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Dr. Hakeem Shittu, emphasised the need to create safe, supportive and inclusive environments that foster children’s happiness, learning and overall development.

He noted that children learn more effectively through play and social interaction, stressing that early childhood development depends largely on opportunities for self-expression and engagement.

According to him, play remains a critical component of learning, as it enhances communication skills, social interaction and mental development among children.

“When children are happy, they learn more. When they interact, it improves their communication and mental development,” he said.

Shittu reiterated the state’s commitment to inclusive education, noting that schools across the state provide equal learning opportunities for all children irrespective of their socio-economic background or physical condition.

He added that government interventions, including the provision of textbooks, uniforms, school bags and other learning materials, were designed to improve access to quality education and strengthen learning outcomes.