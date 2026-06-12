Fidelity Bank Reaffirms Support for MSMEs, Explains Growth Agenda

Kayode Tokede

Fidelity Bank Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs), positioning itself as a trusted partner beyond traditional banking and financing.

This commitment was reiterated by the bank’s management during a keynote address delivered by the Executive Director, South, Mrs. Pamela Shodipo, at the recently held SME Quarterly Business Forum in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Forum, themed, “Scaling Trade and Distribution of Businesses for Sustainable Growth,” brought together entrepreneurs, business owners, industry experts and customers for insightful discussions on strategies for expanding businesses, strengthening distribution networks and unlocking sustainable growth opportunities in Nigeria’s evolving marketplace.

Shodipo reiterated Fidelity Bank’s commitment to supporting SMEs beyond traditional banking and financing. She stated, “Our objective is clear: to help Nigerian enterprises grow, become more competitive and create sustainable value in their communities and the wider economy. We want to be more than a provider of funds; we want to be your trusted partner in growth,” she said.

“Port Harcourt occupies a strategic place in the economic life of Nigeria. It is a major commercial hub, a gateway to the South-South and a city whose influence extends across trade, logistics, marine services, manufacturing, agriculture and energy. Businesses here understand what it means to operate in a dynamic environment, respond to market demand quickly and keep commerce moving,” she said.

Shodipo maintained that, the Forum’s theme was particularly relevant given the vital role trade and distribution businesses play in connecting producers to consumers, supporting supply chains, creating jobs and sustaining livelihoods.

“Trade and distribution businesses play a critical role in the Nigerian economy. They connect producers to consumers, support supply chains, create jobs and sustain livelihoods. In the South-South, this role is even more significant because the region remains one of the vital arteries of commerce in Nigeria, with strong links to ports, industrial activity, wholesale trade and regional distribution networks,” she remarked.

In her remarks, Divisional Head, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Ugochi Osinigwe, said the forum was designed to provide business owners with actionable insights and valuable networking opportunities that can accelerate growth.

“SMEs remain the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, and at Fidelity Bank, we are deliberate about creating platforms that expose entrepreneurs to knowledge, innovation and opportunities that help them build resilient and scalable businesses. This forum reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting SMEs beyond banking by equipping them with the tools and connections needed to thrive in today’s competitive environment,” Osinigwe said.

Also speaking, an oil and marine services entrepreneur, Uche Aham, described the forum as insightful and impactful.