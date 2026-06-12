  • Friday, 12th June, 2026

FAAN Launches Programme to Showcase Aviation Transformation

Business | 34 seconds ago

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is set to premiere ‘FAAN IN FOCUS’, a new 30-minute weekly television programme designed to keep Nigerians and the international community informed about key developments, reforms, infrastructure projects and strategic initiatives within Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The programme forms part of FAAN’s commitment to transparency, stakeholder engagement, public education and effective communication on the on-going transformation of the nation’s airport system.

To ensure broad reach and accessibility, ‘FAAN IN FOCUS’ will air on major television networks, including Channels Television, NTA Network Service, Arise News, TVC News and Global Television, providing nationwide and international visibility through terrestrial and satellite platforms.

According to FAAN, the programme will serve as a strategic platform to showcase efforts aimed at modernising airport infrastructure, enhancing safety and security, improving passenger experience and advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the aviation sector.

Speaking about the launch, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, described the initiative as a major step in strengthening public engagement and accountability.

According to him, ‘FAAN IN FOCUS’ represents an important milestone in our communication strategy. Through this platform, Nigerians will have regular access to accurate and engaging information about the transformation taking place across our airports and the wider aviation ecosystem.

“It will showcase our projects, highlight reforms, explain policy initiatives and strengthen public understanding of aviation’s role in national development,” he said.

Agbebire added that the programme would also serve as a bridge between FAAN and its diverse stakeholders, including passengers, investors, industry operators, development partners and the general public.

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