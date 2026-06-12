Disu Pushes for Smarter Policing Through Accurate Suspect Data Management

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu has urged investigators and heads of investigative units nationwide to prioritise the accurate capture and management of suspects’ information as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen intelligence-led policing and modernise criminal investigations across the Nigeria Police Force.

The charge was delivered during the opening of the One-Day Crime and Incident Database Impact Sensitisation Workshop, organised by the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The workshop was convened to highlight the importance of the Suspects’ Information Capturing Process under the Nigeria Police Force Crime and Incident Database (NPF-ICD) Centre Project—a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing crime analysis, intelligence gathering, evidence-based investigations, inter-agency collaboration, and proactive crime prevention.

Addressing participants, the IGP stressed that modern policing is increasingly driven by timely, accurate, and actionable data, noting that effective law enforcement can no longer depend solely on conventional investigative methods. He emphasised that the Crime and Incident Database Centre is a vital national policing asset with the capacity to improve investigative outcomes, track criminal trends, identify repeat offenders, link crimes across jurisdictions, and support informed operational and strategic decision-making.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to modernising policing through technology, innovation, and intelligence-led strategies, IGP Disu called for stricter compliance with established suspects’ information capturing procedures across all Commands and Formations.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, disclosed that the IGP encouraged participants to engage actively in the workshop and develop practical solutions that will enhance operational efficiency and further strengthen the Force’s crime management architecture.

The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to leveraging technology, innovation, and intelligence-led policing to improve service delivery, enhance public safety, and build a more professional, accountable, and citizen-focused Police Force.