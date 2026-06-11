NIMASA Reaffirmed Commitment to Strengthening Seafarers’ Documentation, Maritime Digitalisation

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening seafarers’ documentation and maritime digitalization.

The agency stated this during a four-day study visit by officials of the Gambia Maritime Administration (GMA) to NIMASA.

The visit underscored the importance of regional collaboration in advancing efficient, secure, and globally compliant seafarer certification systems.

The Executive Director, Operations of NIMASA, Engr. Fatai Taiye Adeyemi, who represented the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, described the visit as a reflection of the strong relationship between Nigeria and The Gambia and the growing collaboration between both maritime administrations and, by extension, both countries.

According to him, such engagements provide valuable opportunities for knowledge sharing and capacity development within Africa’s maritime sector.

“We are delighted to share our experiences in digitalizing seafarers’ documentation and certification processes. The decision by our Gambian colleagues to choose NIMASA for this study visit is a recognition of the progress Nigeria has made in maritime administration and human capacity development. There is always something to learn from one another. Such engagements strengthen regional cooperation and help build a more efficient and globally competitive maritime sector across Africa,”Adeyemi said.

He noted that the progress recorded by NIMASA in digital transformation, maritime administration, and human capacity development has been significantly driven by the policy direction and unwavering support of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy under the leadership of Adegboyega Oyetola.

During the programme, NIMASA and officials of the Gambia Maritime Administration engaged on procedures for the issuance of seafarers’ medical certificates, conduct of examinations, issuance of Certificates of Proficiency, and measures put in place to enhance the credibility, integrity, and international acceptability of Nigeria’s seafarers’ certification system.

Leader of the Gambian delegation and Manager, Ship Registry and Seafarers Affairs at the GMA, Mr. Falu Sey, said NIMASA was selected because of Nigeria’s strides in maritime development, digital transformation, and leadership in advancing the Blue Economy.

“We chose NIMASA because of the significant strides Nigeria has made in maritime development and digital transformation. The practical demonstrations and technical sessions have provided valuable insights that will support our efforts to strengthen maritime administration and improve service delivery in The Gambia. We are returning home with valuable lessons and a firm commitment to implement the knowledge gained from this visit,” Sey stated.