Nigeria, Ethiopia Sign Prisoner Transfer Pact, Move to Repatriate Incarcerated Citizens

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria and Ethiopia have signed a landmark agreement that will allow convicted citizens of either country to serve the remainder of their prison terms in their home nation, marking a major step in consular cooperation and humanitarian justice between the two African countries.

The Transfer of Sentenced Persons Agreement was signed on Thursday in Addis Ababa by Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and Ethiopia’s Justice Minister, Hanna Arayaselassie, in the presence of senior officials from both governments.

The diplomatic breakthrough was facilitated by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and her Ethiopian counterpart, Gideon Timothewos.

Under the agreement, convicted nationals of either country may, subject to legal requirements and agreed conditions, be transferred to their country of origin to complete their sentences.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Odumegwu-Ojukwu described the accord as a reflection of the shared commitment of both nations to justice, humanity and international cooperation.

According to her, the arrangement recognizes the critical role of family support, language, culture and social connections in the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders.

She noted that modern correctional systems should go beyond punishment to provide opportunities for reform and eventual reintegration into society.

“For Nigeria, the welfare and protection of Nigerian citizens abroad remain a cardinal responsibility of government, particularly at a time when citizen-centred diplomacy is a key pillar of our foreign policy,” she said.

The minister, however, urged Nigerians living abroad to respect the laws of their host countries and conduct themselves in ways that project a positive image of the nation.

She maintained that while offenders must face the consequences of their actions, they should also be treated with dignity and accorded their rights under applicable legal frameworks.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the agreement underscored the determination of both countries to strengthen consular relations and adopt a more humane approach to criminal justice administration.

She added that the pact also reflected the growing partnership between Nigeria and Ethiopia in areas including trade, investment, aviation, security, migration management and regional peace initiatives.

The minister commended officials, legal experts and technical teams from both countries whose efforts culminated in the successful conclusion of the negotiations.

In a poignant remark, she revealed that four Nigerian prisoners had died in Ethiopian custody while negotiations, legal reviews and ratification processes were ongoing.

With more than 100 Nigerians currently incarcerated in Ethiopian prisons, including four women, she stressed the urgency of implementing the agreement.

“We cannot afford to lose any more precious lives. We are determined to bring home the living,” she declared.

As part of her official visit, the minister is expected to visit the Kaliti and Aba Samuel prisons, where many Nigerian inmates are being held.

For his part, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Timothewos described the agreement as another milestone in the longstanding relationship between the two countries, which spans more than six decades.

He called for sustained consultation and coordination between Nigeria and Ethiopia on issues of mutual interest, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both nations and the African continent.

The agreement is expected to pave the way for the transfer of eligible prisoners between both countries and deepen judicial and diplomatic collaboration while addressing humanitarian concerns surrounding foreign inmates