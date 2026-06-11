Labour Joins Forces with Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as Democratic Renewal Movement Takes Off

Organised labour, civil society leaders, politicians, youth groups, women leaders, and pro-democracy advocates on Wednesday joined forces with Accord Party presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, as the Movement for Democratic Renewal (MDR) was formally launched in Abuja.

The event drew hundreds of participants from across the country, united by a shared commitment to strengthening democratic institutions, promoting good governance, and expanding citizen participation.

Speaking on behalf of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, the Chairman of the NLC FCT Council, Dr. Steven Nabayi, said organised labour was working with Hashim because of his credibility, integrity, and long-standing commitment to democratic practice in Nigeria.

He said Labour recognised him as a partner in advancing democratic values and protecting workers’ interests.

“We actually need such a movement because things are not going the right way in the country.

Nigerians need good governance, and wherever we see initiatives to promote good governance, we are part of it,” Nabayi said.

The launch featured labour leaders, civil society representatives, youth organisations, women groups, and political stakeholders who pledged support for democratic renewal and national development.

Addressing the gathering, Hashim said the Movement for Democratic Renewal was established to defend democracy, strengthen institutions, and ensure governance remains responsive to ordinary Nigerians.

He commended workers, youth groups, women leaders, and civil society actors for their commitment to democratic values and nation-building.

“Our democracy should be truly representative through free and fair elections. Workers must not be left behind,” Hashim said.

He warned that rising inflation and naira depreciation were eroding workers’ earnings, noting that wage increases lose value when purchasing power continues to fall.

He proposed policies to stabilise the currency, boost productivity, expand local production, and strengthen energy security through increased domestic refining capacity.

Hashim also urged deeper collaboration between labour, civil society, and true progressive political forces, saying organised labour has always played a central role in Nigeria’s democratic struggles.

“Labour and true progressive leaders must continue to work hand in hand to protect democracy and advance the interests of the people,” he said.

He further raised concerns over insecurity, calling for stronger protection of lives and property across the country.

According to organisers, MDR is a coalition of trade unionists, political actors, civil society groups, and citizens committed to democratic inclusion, electoral integrity, social justice, constitutionalism, and the rule of law.

They said the movement was launched in response to concerns over shrinking civic space, weakening institutions, and declining public confidence in the electoral process.

Organisers expressed confidence that the initiative would strengthen democratic accountability and contribute to a more inclusive, secure, and prosperous Nigeria.

Dr. Gbenga Hashim and the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajero are Co-Chairmen of the Newly launched Movement for Democratic Renewal (MDR).

Representatives of Industrial Unions attended the Launch while the Acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress Comrade Denja Yaqub gave the vote of thanks.