Global Educators Forum for Students Launched

Project Management Institute (PMI), the leading authority in project success, has announced its partnership with Cannes Lions to launch the LIONS Educators Forum, a global initiative designed to connect academia with creative industries and better prepare students for the evolving world of work.

In a statement released to the media in Lagos, the organisation said the forum would respond to a growing need for closer alignment between what is taught in classrooms and the skills required in today’s rapidly changing, AI-enabled economy.

As creativity, problem-solving, collaboration, and adaptability become increasingly critical across every profession, educators and industry leaders have an opportunity to work together to ensure students are equipped to thrive,” the statement added.

Addressing the areas the forum will focus on, Chief Marketing Officer at PMI, Menaka Gopinath, said: “The LIONS Educators Forum will focus on two core areas: Developing future-ready curricula and Strengthening pathways between education and employment.