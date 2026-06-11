Enugu Partners PEBES, Pledges Commitment to Sustaining Conducive Business Environment

• Stakeholders laud Mbah for impactful reforms for business growth

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





The Enugu State Government has assured the business community that the remarkable improvement in business climate in the state would be sustained through appropriate regulatory frameworks, infrastructural development and regular engagements of stakeholders.

The assurance was given by the Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo at the Nationwide State Engagement Tour and Townhall Meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council(PEBEC) held at Hotel Presidential, Enugu.

He stated that Ease of Doing Business remains a shared priority across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) under the leadership of Governor Peter Mbah hence the need to create and sustain a business-friendly environment.

According to him, the Mbah administration has unwavering commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that supports enterprise growth, attracts investment, and generates sustainable economic opportunities for residents.

Ogbu-Nwobodo remains open to candid contributions and constructive feedback from stakeholders on the impact of the ongoing reforms, and existing challenges to enable government fine-tune its policies as the need arises.

He said that the outcome of the engagement would be carefully documented and translated into actionable policies and regulatory improvements to strengthen Enugu’s business environment and advance Governor Mbah’s vision of building a $30 billion economy.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the Enugu State Investment Development Authority (ESIDA), Dr. Kenechukwu Nnamani, reaffirmed government’s commitment to fostering a competitive and investment-friendly ecosystem.

He said that this goal would be achieved “through continuous reforms, institutional efficiency, digital innovation, and sustained stakeholder engagement”.

The engagement, which was aimed at advancing business environment reforms brought together representatives of the OPS, business associations, investors, development partners, and government agencies.

With the PEBEC team led by Gabriel Ohiemi providing technical guidance, the participants reviewed ongoing business environment reforms, identified regulatory bottlenecks, and explored practical solutions for improving the ease of doing business in Enugu State.

Ohiemi encouraged members of the Organised Private Sector to openly share their experiences and concerns regarding the business climate in Enugu State.

He harped on the need for feedback, saying it was critical to facilitating reforms that would enhance Nigeria’s business environment and global competitiveness.

During the townhall meeting session of the engagement, representatives of the OPS and business associations commended Governor Mbah for the enhanced conducive environment for business growth since the inception of his administration.

The Group Managing Director of COPEN Group, Rev. Ugo Chime, who spoke on behalf of the OPS, said that Mbah has “reset the mindset” of the private sector to start seeing growth instead of gloom.

“Unlike what it used to be, we have started seeing possibilities,” he said.

Chime also commended Mbah bringing bright minds from the private sector into his team, noting that the benefits of such infusion was already evident in the reforms being carried out for business growth.

He urged Enugu government to ensure the longevity of the management of its agencies and called for constant interactions between government and the OPS to ensure the smoothening of any jagged edges that could define their relationship.

In their remarks, the President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA), Nnanyelugo Martin Onyemelukwe, and his Nsukka counterpart, Barr. Sam Otoboeze, expressed satisfaction at the deliberate initiaves of the Mbah administration to grow the state economy to unprecedented level.

“The ongoing efforts towards infrastructure expansion, investment facilitation, security enhancement, tax harmonisation and rural economic development clearly demonstrate government’s commitment to building a more competitive and investment-friendly economy,” Otoboeze said.

The PEBEC nationwide stakeholder engagement initiative aimed at strengthening public-private dialogue, identifying reform priorities, and accelerating interventions that enhance Nigeria’s business environment and economic competitiveness.