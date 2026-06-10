Train Accident: Oborevwori Assures Victims  of Adequate Support

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed sadness over the train accident which occurred in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of DeltaState, assuring the people of prompt government’s response and support for the victims of the mishap.

The accident reportedly claimed the lives of four persons and left more than 30 others injured.

In a statement yesterday by issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the governor condoled with the families of the deceased while praying for the quick recovery of those who sustained various degrees of injury in the accident.

Oborevwo described the accident as heartbreaking and unfortunate, noting that the loss of lives was a painful tragedy for the affected families and the state at large.

However, he stated that the state government had swiftly mobilised relevant authorities to the scene of the accident to ensure an effective emergency response.

According to the state, Governor Oborevwori immediately directed the Commissioner for Special Duties, along with the Chairmen of Ika South and Ika North-East Local Government Areas, to move to the scene and coordinate rescue efforts.

The governor also commended security agencies for their prompt intervention, disclosing that the Commissioner of Police was also at the scene and had deployed adequate security personnel to safeguard passengers’ luggage and other valuables in the train.

The statement further revealed that those who sustained injuries were promptly evacuated to nearby hospitals for medical attention, other survivors without injuries were moved to town, while the remains of deceased victims were deposited in the mortuary.

To facilitate the evacuation process, buses were immediately dispatched to convey survivors and injured passengers from the scene.

Providing an update on the condition of the victims, Chairman of Ika North-East Local Government Area, Hon. Monday Odigwe, disclosed that 35 injured passengers were receiving medical attention across three hospitals.

According to him, 13 victims are being treated at Central Hospital, Agbor, 12 at General Hospital, Owa-Oyibu, and 10 at General Hospital, Owa-Alero.

Odigwe also stated that officials had received assurances that efforts would be made to lift up the train.

Governor Oborevwori prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and also the fortitude for the families to bear the irreparable loss.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare and safety of residents and assured them that the government would continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary support for those in the hospital