SuperSport Wakes up the Continent with ‘The Morning Cup’

*A FIFA World Cup daily breakfast show like no other

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across the globe, SuperSport will launch The Morning Cup, a live daily breakfast show designed to redefine how fans start their World Cup mornings.

Premiering this Wednesday, 10 June, the show brings together football, music, entertainment and conversation in a fast-paced, pan-African studio format.

Anchored by SuperSport presenters Lwazi Ziqubu and Fiso Mazibuko, the show features Basketmouth, Phat Joe, Sarah Hassan and Sirayah Shiraz as part of its rotating co-host lineup.

“I am excited because it is different,” Basketmouth says. “It is not just football, it is an experience. Music, culture, our vibe, everything coming together from a perspective you will not find anywhere else.”

“I will be hanging out with some really funny guys too. Humour is everywhere and my job is to find those moments and bring them into the conversation.”

On what to expect from him on the show, he adds:

“We are your recovery crew, replaying the best moments you might have missed and keeping it fun. I am bringing the Naija flavour into it. SuperSport did great with this one.

For Phat Joe, the show marks both a return and a new kind of stage.

“Look, anytime you get a call from SuperSport to do a show for a billion people, you answer,” he says.

“But when it’s for a brand-new show with a fresh format and a pan-African cast of hosts? That’s not just a gig, that’s an invitation to be part of something special. I’m hyped to be back in the building. I never left TV, I just took a strategic pause.”

Highlighting the tone of the show, he adds:

“The energy. Most shows talk at you. The Morning Cupfeels like it’s waking up with you, family fun every morning with your favourite personalities during the World Cup. Morning TV means I actually get to sleep like a normal human being again. So, my wife is thrilled.”

Earlier today, the cast teased the launch through a cross-continental radio takeover, with Basketmouth on Brila FM in Nigeria and Phat Joe on 947 in South Africa, giving a preview of the show’s tone of banter and chemistry.

And that chemistry, according to Phat Joe, is already questionable.

“Chemistry? What chemistry? I think the producers messed up. I’m asking them to recast some of the positions as we speak,” he jokes.

“Sarah Hassan is a math nerd. You know she studied to be an actuarial scientist? Actress my foot. She’s going to be busy trying to predict when all the cast members are going to die.”

“Basketmouth is probably going to try and re-kick-start his rap career again on the show for the umpteenth time. The only cast member I like is Sirayah. The producers needed someone to make me look taller, she’s 4’11”, you know.”

Kenyan actress Sarah Hassan brings a contrasting energy to the lineup.

“I am incredibly excited. It’s a true honour to work alongside Joe and the pan-African team. It’s great to be on a show that’s going to give perspectives from all over Africa with hosts from all parts of the continent. It’s a truly African morning show,”” she says.

“I’m loving every moment of this journey and honestly don’t want it to end. This is an absolute dream come true. To be here at SuperSport hosting a show of this magnitude, at such an exciting time for football, is fantastic. I am truly at a loss for words.”

She adds: “Being in South Africa right now, it only feels right to throw my full support behind Bafana Bafana. My beloved Kenya would always be my first choice if they were here, but in their absence, I’m Bafana all the way.”

Set against a communal, vibrant backdrop, The Morning Cupcaptures the rituals and emotions that define the World Cup experience.

SuperSport said viewers can expect international football legends, daily hot takes, round-table discussions, comedy inserts, fashion segments and on-the-ground content from across Africa and the United States.

“Fans can tune in daily from Wednesday, 10 June at 6:00 am to 7:00 amon SuperSport’s FIFA World Cup Central (DStv Channel 202), with multiple replays and on-demand viewing available on DStv Stream and GOtv Stream.”