Senate Leader to Propose Six-Year Single Term Bill for the President and Governors

• Challenges RMAFC to publish salaries, allowances of lawmakers, all public office holders

• Defends Senate’s rejection of probe into military spending amid insecurity

•Backs death penalty for kidnappers, says anti-terrorism bill near completion

• Insists 10th Senate not rubber stamp, collaboration with executive delivering reforms

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has disclosed plans to sponsor a constitutional amendment bill in the 11th National Assembly seeking to replace the current two-term tenure arrangement for the president and governors with a single six-year term.

The proposal, which is expected to form part of a broader package of political and constitutional reforms, is aimed at strengthening governance and reducing the distractions associated with re-election campaigns.

Bamidele made the disclosure during an extensive interview in Abuja, where he spoke on constitutional reforms, insecurity, legislative transparency, anti-terrorism measures and the performance of the 10th Senate.

The Senate Leader also challenged the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to immediately publish the salaries, allowances and benefits of all public office holders in the country, including members of the National Assembly, ministers, commissioners and state legislators.

According to him, persistent public misconceptions about lawmakers’ earnings were largely the result of a lack of transparency by the commission constitutionally empowered to determine the remuneration of political office holders.

He maintained that legislators neither fixed their salaries nor determined their allowances and insisted that making the information public would help dispel widespread assumptions about the financial privileges of lawmakers.

“All allowances received by parliamentarians at both the federal and state levels should be published fully and publicly. Legislators do not determine their remuneration. The Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission is responsible for that.

“The commission should publish comprehensively what every category of public office holder earns. These includes members of the National Assembly, state assembly members, ministers and others. Once that is done, many of the misconceptions surrounding legislative remuneration will disappear,” Bamidele said.

He also clarified that vehicles provided to senators and members of the House of Representatives were official government assets meant for legislative and constituency responsibilities and not personal property of lawmakers.

On the nation’s security challenges, Bamidele defended the decision of the Senate to reject a motion seeking the establishment of a special committee to probe all financial releases made to the military in the prosecution of the war against insurgency and terrorism.

He argued that opening a public investigation into military expenditure while troops remained actively engaged in combat operations would amount to putting the armed forces on trial in the middle of a war.

According to him, the military has continued to make enormous sacrifices under exceptionally difficult circumstances, confronting terrorists who have shifted from conventional warfare to guerrilla tactics.

He explained that the Senate considered it more appropriate to allow the existing oversight committees on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force to continue their constitutional responsibilities of monitoring military spending and procurement.

Bamidele stressed that lawmakers regularly inspect military equipment acquisitions both within and outside the country and are involved in monitoring procurement processes to ensure accountability.

He said much of the military operations and acquisitions could not be publicly discussed because of national security considerations.

Despite growing public concerns over renewed attacks in some parts of the country, the Senate Leader insisted that substantial progress was being recorded in the fight against terrorism.

He attributed the recent spate of attacks partly to the pressure being mounted on insurgent groups through intensified military operations and international counter-terrorism partnerships.

According to him, terrorist groups were increasingly resorting to retaliatory attacks in an effort to undermine public confidence in the armed forces and create the impression that security efforts were failing.

“We must not allow political interests or propaganda to weaken public support for our military. Significant progress is being made, even if much of it cannot be discussed openly,” he said.

On efforts to strengthen the legal framework against violent crimes, Bamidele reaffirmed his support for the death penalty for convicted kidnappers and disclosed that the anti-terrorism bill he sponsored was approaching final legislative approval.

He noted that recent court decisions imposing death sentences on convicted kidnappers reflected the growing national consensus that stronger sanctions were required to combat the menace.

The Senate Leader also rejected claims that the 10th Senate functioned as a rubber stamp of the executive arm of government.

He contended that the Assembly deliberately adopted a model of constructive engagement with the presidency and government agencies rather than public confrontation.

He explained that many disagreements with the executive were resolved through consultations before bills and nominations reached the floor of the Senate.

Bamidele noted that the approach helped to avert unnecessary institutional conflicts while ensuring that legislative concerns were adequately addressed.

Citing the administration’s tax reform programme as an example, he said lawmakers engaged extensively with government officials and relevant stakeholders before the bills were eventually passed.

He maintained that collaboration between the executive and legislative arms should not be mistaken for a lack of independence, arguing that statesmanship often required quiet negotiations rather than public disputes.

Reflecting on the performance of the 10th Senate, Bamidele identified the controversy surrounding the suspension of a female senator as one of the lowest moments of the Assembly.

He said the episode created a public perception of division within the Senate and overshadowed important legislative work being undertaken at the time.

Nevertheless, he argued that the Assembly’s achievements in economic reform, taxation, education, agriculture and institutional development would have far-reaching benefits for the country.

The lawmaker argued that the Senate has worked closely with the executive to pass laws aimed at stabilising the economy, expanding access to education, promoting investment and strengthening non-oil revenue generation.

He, however, expressed confidence that the reforms already enacted by the National Assembly would, over time, contribute significantly to national development and improve the welfare of Nigerians.