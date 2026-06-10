Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, Policymakers Lead Govt’s Drive for Investments in Lagos State

• LASG courts global capital with fresh opportunities in infrastructure, tourism

Segun James





The Lagos State Government, yesterday, reinforced its ambition to become Africa’s leading destination for investment, innovation and enterprise, unveiling new opportunities across infrastructure, tourism, creative economy and financial services.

Speaking at the second day of the Invest Lagos 3.0 Summit held at Eko Hotels and Suites in Victoria Island, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, top government officials and policymakers outlined concrete plans, ongoing projects and investment-ready opportunities designed to attract local and international capital.

In his address during the closing ceremony, Sanwo-Olu said the success of the summit would ultimately be measured not by the quality of conversations held but by the investments, partnerships and projects that emerged from them.

The governor said strategic agreements signed during the summit represented practical commitments capable of facilitating investments, creating jobs and driving economic growth.

“The answer to whether Lagos is Africa’s business gateway is no longer theoretical. It is reflected in the partnerships forged, commitments secured and confidence demonstrated by investors over the past two days,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos has continued to strengthen its position as a gateway connecting Nigeria to Africa and Africa to global markets through strategic investments in transportation, logistics, energy and digital infrastructure.

He highlighted major projects, including the Lagos Rail Mass Transit system, the Lekki Deep Sea Port, road expansion programmes and ongoing investments in energy infrastructure as critical foundations for long-term economic competitiveness.

He also pointed to the state’s strategic role within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), describing Lagos as uniquely positioned to benefit from a market of more than 1.4 billion people across the continent.

The governor further reaffirmed plans to establish the Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC), describing it as a major step toward positioning Lagos as a global hub for finance, trade and investment.

Earlier, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, identified policy continuity, institutional stability and long-term planning as key factors driving investor confidence in Lagos.

He said Lagos State’s development model was built around creating a sustainable environment where people could comfortably live, work, invest and raise families.

Hamzat explained that Lagos remained attractive to investors because of the consistency of its governance systems and policies, which provided certainty beyond political transitions.

“No city can fund all its infrastructure needs alone. We require local and international investors, but attracting that investment depends on maintaining stable processes and predictable policies,” he said.

Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, unveiled a broad portfolio of investment opportunities across tourism, hospitality, entertainment, culture and the creative economy.

She described the sectors as powerful economic drivers capable of generating employment, attracting foreign direct investment and stimulating urban regeneration.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Sam Egube, said the summit was conceived as a platform to bring together leaders, investors, development partners and innovators from across the world to explore opportunities and build lasting partnerships.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that the engagements, agreements and investment opportunities showcased during the two-day Invest Lagos 3.0 summit would accelerate Lagos’ journey toward becoming Africa’s preferred destination for business, tourism, innovation and enterprise.