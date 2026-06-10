Monimichelle Demands Apology from Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, over Facebook Post

Lawyers to Chief Ebi Egbe, CEO of Monimichelle Sports Facilities Construction Limited, have demanded immediate retraction and public apology from former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, over alleged defamatory publications he made on Facebook and other social media platforms.

In the letter, the Monimichelle’s solicitors stated that Peterside made several damaging and derogatory remarks against Chief Ebi Egbe and the company, including repeated accusations of fraud, claims of having a court judgment against them, and threats to release contract details to ruin the company’s reputation.

Excerpts of the alleged statements include: “Threats to “tell the world” the company’s story so that “nobody will touch his company again.”

Accusations that the company and its CEO are “dubious,” “a fraud,” and are demanding more money after being paid for a project.

The lawyers also stated in the statement that Peterside “also warned

that the company should “shut up,” complete the job, and stop involving the governor, or face further public exposure.”

The Monimichelle’s solicitors stressed that these publications were deliberately circulated to members of the public, clients, business associates, government agencies, and stakeholders with the clear intent of destroying its hard-earned reputation.

Monimichelle Sports Facilities Construction Limited described the publications as highly disparaging and has given Peterside a deadline to comply with the demands, failing which it will pursue further legal action.

It said that the company remains committed to delivering quality sports infrastructure projects across Nigeria and will not tolerate baseless attacks aimed at tarnishing its hard-earned image.