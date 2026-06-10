How Enhanced Boating Culture Can Position Nigeria as Africa’s Next Global Aqua-tourism Destination

Nigeria’s extensive coastline, inland waterways and rich cultural heritage provide a strong foundation for the development of a world-class aqua tourism industry. To this end, Chairman Bras Marine & Yacht Services, Prince Yomi Sonuga, has been championing the call to make Nigeria an aqua-tourism destination through greater investment in boating safety, modern marine infrastructure, navigation technology and recreational boating culture, which will be critical to unlocking the country’s vast aquatic potential and positioning it as Africa’s next global maritime tourism hub. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Undoubtedly, Nigeria has the potential to become Africa’s next global aqua tourism destination if stakeholders invest in boating safety, modern marine infrastructure, navigation systems and world-class recreational experiences.

Re-echoing this sentiment recently was the Chairman of Bras Marine, Prince Yomi Sonuga, who during a media tour of notable beach resorts in Lagos, said the country’s vast coastline, inland waterways and vibrant cultural heritage provide a strong foundation for a thriving maritime tourism industry capable of competing with leading global destinations.

Sharing his thoughts on what can help Nigeria become a leading aqua tourism destination considering the immense potentials the country has in this regard, he said ‘’For decades, the world’s leading aqua-tourism destinations have transformed their coastlines, waterways, and maritime cultures into powerful economic engines.

Today, destinations such as Santorini, Seychelles, Maldives, and Cancun attract millions of visitors annually through a combination of safety-focused marine infrastructure, world-class boating experiences, strategic tourism development, and a strong culture of maritime

recreation.

Nigeria possesses many of the natural ingredients that helped these destinations achieve international prominence. Yet the country’s vast aquatic resources remain significantly underutilised.

With greater investment in safe boating practices, modern navigation systems, marine infrastructure, and recreational boating culture, Nigeria has the opportunity not only to

become Africa’s premier aqua-tourism destination but also to establish a globally recognised maritime tourism industry capable of competing with the world’s most celebrated coastal regions.

The success of Santorini, Seychelles, Maldives, and Cancun was not accidental. While each location possesses natural beauty, their rise to international prominence resulted from deliberate, long-term planning.

First, these destinations prioritised marine safety. Governments and private operators established clear navigation routes, enforced boating regulations, invested in rescue services, and developed internationally recognised safety standards.

Visitors gained confidence knowing that water excursions, yacht charters, ferry operations, and recreational boating activities were professionally managed.

Second, they invested heavily in marine infrastructure. Modern marinas, docking facilities, fuel stations, maintenance centers, navigation aids, and waterfront developments created an ecosystem capable of supporting both tourism and private boating activities.

Reliable infrastructure encouraged investors, attracted international operators, and improved visitor experiences.

Third, they transformed boating from a niche activity into a lifestyle experience. Rather than

simply offering transportation across water, they developed boating excursions, island-hopping adventures, sunset cruises, fishing charters, luxury yacht experiences, water sports, eco-tours, and cultural maritime excursions. The boat itself became part of the attraction.

Finally, these destinations consistently marketed their unique identities. The Maldives became synonymous with overwater luxury. Seychelles became known for pristine island exploration.

Santorini leveraged its dramatic volcanic landscape and seascapes. Cancun combined coastal leisure with entertainment and hospitality. Each destination differentiated itself while maintaining exceptional visitor experiences.

Nigeria’s Natural Competitive Advantage

Nigeria may possess one of the most diverse aquatic tourism opportunities on the African continent.

The country boasts approximately 850 kilometers of coastline along the Gulf of Guinea, extensive inland waterways, large river systems, lagoons, creeks, estuaries, islands, and some of West Africa’s most vibrant waterfront communities.

The potential stretches far beyond traditional beach tourism.

The Lagos lagoon network alone offers opportunities for recreational boating, waterfront dining cruises, sightseeing excursions, water taxi systems, fishing charters, and luxury leisure boating.

The river systems of the Niger Delta present opportunities for eco-tourism , and cultural immersion experiences unavailable anywhere else in the world.

Destinations such as Tarkwa Bay, Ilashe Beach, Lekki Lagoon, Bonny Island, and the broader Niger Delta region could evolve into internationally recognised boating destinations if supported by coordinated development strategies.

Unlike many established aqua-tourism markets, Nigeria also possesses a significant

demographic advantage. With one of the world’s youngest and fastest-growing populations, the country has a large domestic market capable of supporting marine recreation long before international visitor numbers reach their full potential.

Safety as the Foundation of Growth

No aqua-tourism destination can flourish without confidence in marine safety.

A heightened focus on boating safety would immediately strengthen public trust and expand participation in recreational boating activities. Investments in life-saving equipment, operator certification programs, emergency response systems, vessel inspections, weather monitoring, and navigation training would significantly improve the overall boating environment.

The introduction of modern navigation technologies—including GPS-assisted navigation, digital marine charts, vessel tracking systems, and improved channel marking—would further enhance operational reliability and reduce risk.

As confidence increases, more families, tourists, investors, and commercial operators become willing to participate in marine leisure activities. Safety is not merely a regulatory requirement; it is an economic catalyst.

Building Comfort and Experience into the Nigerian Boating Industry

Modern tourists increasingly seek memorable experiences rather than simple transportation. This presents a significant opportunity for Nigeria’s recreational boating industry.

Bras Marine , the authorised dealer of Searay Boats in Nigeria, West & Central Africa sells

comfortable boats equipped with modern seating, shaded decks, onboard entertainment, safety systems, and premium amenities which transform ordinary journeys into premium tourism experiences.

Recreational boats can serve as platforms for sightseeing, private celebrations, corporate events, cultural tours, and luxury waterfront experiences.

According to the Chairman of Bras Marine, Prince Yomi Sonuga,’ one of our objectives is to make boating a safe destination activity.

As more Nigerians and international visitors associate boating with comfort, safety, leisure, and adventure, demand for boats and marine services naturally increases.

The country’s greatest competitive advantage lies in the combination of its waterways, cultural diversity, entertainment industry, entrepreneurship, and vibrant social culture.

Imagine boating experiences that integrate local cuisine, live music, cultural storytelling, waterfront festivals, historical tours, and luxury hospitality.

Few destinations can combine maritime recreation with the energy and creativity that characterise modern Nigeria.

The influence of Nigerian music, film, fashion, and culture already extends across Africa and increasingly around the world. Integrating these strengths into marine tourism experiences would create a distinctive offering that competitors would struggle to replicate.

Rather than marketing only scenery, Nigeria can market experiences’.

The Mid- to Long-Term Economic Opportunity

The long-term implications extend far beyond tourism.

A thriving recreational boating sector stimulates demand for boat sales, marine engines, maintenance services, marina construction, hospitality businesses, waterfront real estate, insurance services, logistics providers, tour operators, and training institutions.

It creates jobs for boat operators, technicians, engineers, tour guides, hospitality professionals, safety personnel, and maritime educators.

It also encourages broader investment in coastal and inland infrastructure while generating tax revenues and attracting foreign exchange earnings.

Countries that have successfully developed aqua-tourism industries often benefit from

significant economic spillover effects across multiple sectors. Nigeria stands to gain similar advantages if strategic investments are made today.

Nigeria possesses the waterways, climate, population, entrepreneurial spirit, and cultural influence necessary to become a major global aqua-tourism destination.

Prince Yomi Sonuga was speaking to journalists during a media tour of some notable beach resorts in Lagos.In summary, he stated that the pathway to actualising our growth to becoming a global aqua tourism destination is clear: prioritise safety, modernise navigation systems, improve marine infrastructure, elevate boat comfort standards, and create uniquely Nigerian boating experiences that celebrate the country’s rich cultural identity.

He is confident that if these efforts are pursued consistently over the coming decade, Nigeria could emerge not merely as Africa’s leading aqua-tourism destination but as one of the world’s most exciting maritime tourism markets.