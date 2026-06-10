Entries Open for 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has announced that the submission of entries for the 12th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, which opened on June 3, will close on August 7, 2026.

The competition is a nationwide initiative aimed at identifying, recognising and rewarding outstanding secondary school teachers for their invaluable contributions to shaping the country’s future.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Lagos, Secretary of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, Uaboi Agbebaku, described the competition as a vital platform for celebrating teachers, whose dedication, innovation, and commitment continue to transform lives and strengthen the nation’s education system.

Agbebaku disclosed that a few organisations have expressed interest in partnering with the trust fund to support this year’s competition, adding that the fund is now open to partnership opportunities with reputable, progressive organisations that share the initiative’s vision and mission.

Public Relations Officer, NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, Uzodinma Odenigbo, disclosed that the overall winner of the 2026 edition would receive a cash prize of N10 million, a brand-new Honda HR-V, a year’s supply of Maltina, and a capacity-building training opportunity overseas. In addition, the winner’s school will get an infrastructure project valued at N30 million.

“The first runner-up will receive N5 million and a trophy, while the second runner-up will receive N3 million and a trophy. All state champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N1 million each,” Odenigbo said.

He reaffirmed the company’s longstanding commitment to supporting education through impactful interventions that strengthen teaching and learning outcomes nationwide.

“The Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition remains one of our flagship interventions in the education sector. Through this initiative, we continue to celebrate teachers who go beyond the classroom to inspire excellence, nurture future leaders, and contribute meaningfully to national development. At Nigerian Breweries, we believe that investing in teachers is an investment in Nigeria’s future,” he said.

He thanked all the partners, including Honda Automobile West Africa Limited, Union Bank Plc, and Air Peace, for their support in advancing the initiative.

Delivering the keynote remarks, guest speaker Azeez Saheed underscored the significant role of teachers in shaping the future of young students.

Azeez explained that most teachers in Nigeria do not get adequate recognition for their efforts, urging the federal government to reverse the narrative.

Speaking during a panel session titled ‘How Educational Support Can Enhance Learning Outcomes for Teachers and Students’, the Lagos State Coordinator, Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Princess Adaobi Ekwuno, called on government at all levels to invest and upgrade facilities and infrastructure in public schools.

The Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Lagos Chapter, Gbenga Ayetoba, explained that the teaching profession had suffered neglect by governments, both past and present, and called for a change in the orientation or mentality toward education in Nigeria.

The President of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS), Lagos State, Olushola Masheyi, commended NB Plc for the initiative and regretted that the teaching profession is no longer attracting the best. This, he said, was responsible for the low quality of education in the country.

Masheyi stated that the challenges confronting teaching cannot be addressed by the government alone, urging stakeholders to explore different support structures to find a lasting solution to the myriad of problems.

In separate submissions, representatives of the initiative’s partners commended the trust fund for its tireless efforts to sustain the initiative.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition was established in 2015 and funded by the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to make an active contribution to the development of Nigeria’s education sector, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 4).

Interested, eligible teachers were advised to visit the dedicated competition website at www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com to complete the online application form. Applicants may also download and complete the forms, scan and email to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com.