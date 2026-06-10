Cross River, NEPZA Deepen Partnership to Revive Tinapa, Boost Investment

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Bassey Inyang in Calabar





The Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to forging stronger strategic partnerships that will unlock Cross River State’s vast economic potential, revive key economic assets, and position the state as a preferred destination for local and international investment.

The governor said sustained collaboration with critical federal agencies, such as Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), was central to his vision of transforming Cross River into a leading hub for commerce, tourism, manufacturing, and export-oriented industries.

Otu made the remarks on Monday while receiving the management team of NEPZA, led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Olufemi Ogunyemi, during a courtesy visit to the state executive council chamber at the governor’s office in Calabar.

The meeting focused on strengthening existing ties between the state government and the authority, with particular emphasis on revitalising the Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort and expanding opportunities for industrial growth.

Welcoming the delegation, the governor expressed appreciation for the support and commitment NEPZA had shown to Cross River over the years, stating that the agency has remained a dependable partner in the state’s economic development aspirations.

He said the renewed engagement between both institutions signalled a new chapter of possibilities that could significantly alter the economic landscape of the state.

“We have a lot of possibilities in Cross River, and we deeply appreciate the support that NEPZA has continued to provide over the years,” Otu said.

“The next phase of our engagement is even more promising because it creates stronger convergence with Tinapa and opens up greater opportunities for investment, trade, manufacturing, tourism, and overall economic growth,” he added.

The governor stressed that Cross River possessed unique advantages that placed it in a strong position to attract investors, including its strategic coastal location, rich tourism assets, fertile agricultural land, and peaceful business environment.

He said the state government was deliberately implementing policies designed to make investment easier and more profitable.

“Our administration is committed to creating an enabling environment where businesses can thrive without unnecessary bottlenecks,” he said.

Out said, “We are steadily addressing challenges that may discourage investment. From infrastructure development to security enhancement and the protection of critical public assets, we are taking deliberate steps to ensure that investors have confidence in Cross River State.”

Otu said one of his administration’s major priorities was the revival of the Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort, which was conceived as a flagship economic project, but had struggled to realise its full potential over the years.

He expressed optimism that ongoing efforts were beginning to yield positive results.

The governor said, “Tinapa is gradually coming back to life. We are seeing renewed interest from credible investors, and I am pleased to inform you that an American company is preparing to commence operations at the facility.

“This is a strong indication that confidence is returning and that the vision behind Tinapa is once again becoming attainable.”

He described the growing investor interest as a validation of the administration’s economic strategy, emphasising that government would continue to pursue partnerships capable of stimulating industrial activity, creating jobs, and generating sustainable revenue for the state.

“The fact that investors are showing renewed confidence in Cross River is not accidental,” Otu added.

He said, “It reflects the hard work that has gone into rebuilding trust, improving governance, and ensuring that the state remains open and ready for business.

“We will continue to work with institutions like NEPZA to maximise every opportunity available to our people.”

Speaking earlier, Ogunyemi commended the governor for the steps being taken to reposition the state economically. He described Cross River as one of Nigeria’s most naturally endowed states, possessing a rare combination of assets capable of supporting large-scale economic transformation.

“Cross River is exceptionally blessed,” Ogunyemi said.

He added, “Few states in Nigeria possess the diversity of opportunities that exist here. From tourism and agriculture to manufacturing, maritime activities, and export-driven enterprises, the potential is enormous. What is required is strategic coordination and sustained investment.”

The NEPZA boss highlighted the state’s tourism appeal and geographical advantages, stating that assets, such as the Obudu Mountain Resort, its extensive coastline, and proximity to international markets provided significant opportunities for economic expansion and foreign direct investment.

He stated, “When you look at Cross River, you see a state that already possesses many of the ingredients required to become a major investment destination.

“The tourism assets are globally competitive, the coastal advantages are undeniable, and the opportunities for industrial development are immense. These are strengths that can be harnessed to create jobs and wealth on a large scale.”

Ogunyemi disclosed that NEPZA was currently exploring innovative models for the development of export processing zones and special economic zones across Nigeria, drawing lessons from some of the most successful economies in the world.

According to him, international best practices offer valuable insights into how economic zones can become catalysts for rapid industrialization.

He explained, “We are studying successful examples around the world, particularly the Singapore model, to understand how economic zones can drive national development.

“The goal is to adapt those lessons to Nigeria’s realities and develop zones that are competitive, productive, and capable of attracting both local and foreign investors.”

Ogunyemi revealed that the authority was also paying close attention to emerging opportunities in coastal economic development, logistics corridors, and export-focused industrial clusters that could support manufacturing activities and improve Nigeria’s competitiveness in global markets.

He stated, “Across the world, coastal economies have become major engines of growth.

“We are actively examining opportunities that can leverage coastal advantages, encourage exports, promote industrial clustering, and stimulate job creation. Cross River is well positioned to benefit from such initiatives because of its strategic location and abundant resources.”

The NEPZA chief assured Otu that the authority was fully committed to supporting the state’s economic aspirations.

He pledged continued collaboration with Cross River State Government and other stakeholders to translate identified opportunities into practical and impactful projects that will benefit citizens.

Ogunyemi said, “We are ready to deepen our partnership with Cross River State.

“Our commitment is not just to discussions but to implementation. We will continue to engage with the state government, investors, and development partners to ensure that these opportunities are transformed into viable projects that deliver real economic value, create employment, and contribute to national development.”

Both Otu and Ogunyemi expressed confidence that closer collaboration between Cross River State and NEPZA would accelerate the revival of Tinapa, attract fresh investment, expand export opportunities, and strengthen the state’s position as one of Nigeria’s emerging economic frontiers.