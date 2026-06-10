ACCI Seeks Suspension of Senate-approved Sugar Tax

• Says proposed levy will inflict economic burden on businesses, impact investments, jobs, others

• Reschedules AGROMEQA Expo 2026 to November to allow wider stakeholder participation

James Emejo in Abuja





Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) yesterday urged the National Assembly to halt further consideration of the proposed Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs) tax bill recently approved by Senate, warning that the bill could undermine investments, threaten jobs, and increase the cost of doing business across the country’s beverage industry.

The chamber called on the House of Representatives to reconsider the proposal, which seeks to replace the current flat excise duty on sweetened beverages with a percentage-based levy tied to retail prices.

ACCI President, Chief Emeka Obegolu, said while the private sector supported efforts to improve public health outcomes, the proposed tax structure could impose significant economic pressure on businesses, particularly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), at a time when companies were already grappling with inflationary pressures, foreign exchange volatility, and rising energy costs.

According to him, the non-alcoholic beverage industry sustains a vast ecosystem of manufacturers, distributors, retailers, transporters, hospitality operators, and informal traders whose livelihoods depend on the sector.

Obegolu said the introduction of additional fiscal burdens could weaken business sustainability, discourage.

investment and lead to job losses across the value chain.

He said, “We are not choosing between health and wealth; we are advocating a policy framework that achieves both. Nigeria can improve public health outcomes while preserving jobs, supporting investments and maintaining the competitiveness of its manufacturing sector.

“The objective should be to encourage healthier consumption patterns without imposing unintended consequences on businesses and consumers.”

The chamber expressed concern that moving from a predictable per-litre excise regime to a retail-price-based taxation model would create uncertainty for businesses and investors, complicate long-term planning and increase compliance costs.

Obegolu, while reiterating support for government efforts to tackle non-communicable diseases, said public health interventions should be evidence-based, predictable, and structured to encourage innovation rather than place excessive burdens on productive sectors of the economy.

As part of its recommendations, the chamber called for broader stakeholder consultations before any further legislative action and advocated the adoption of a sugar-content-based excise framework that would tax beverages according to actual sugar levels.

ACCI stated that such an approach would incentivise manufacturers to reformulate products and reduce sugar content while achieving public health objectives without eroding industrial competitiveness.

In a statement issued by ACCI Media and Strategy Officer, Olayemi John-Mensah, the chamber urged the federal government to ensure that revenues generated from any sweetened beverage tax were transparently deployed towards health education, nutrition awareness campaigns, disease prevention programmes and initiatives that support local manufacturers in developing healthier product alternatives.

ACCI also announced the postponement of the Agricultural Mechanisation for Export-Quality Products in Africa (AGROMEQA Expo 2026), originally scheduled for June 10 to 12.

The event will now hold from November 15 to 16, 2026 in Abuja.

The chamber said the decision followed extensive consultations with stakeholders and partners aimed at securing broader participation and deeper engagement from actors across the agricultural and agribusiness value chain within and outside the country.

According to the organisers, the additional preparation period will enable greater involvement of government agencies, development partners, investors, agribusiness operators, equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, researchers, farmers’ associations, and international participants.

Speaking on the rescheduling, Obegolu reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment to promoting agricultural transformation and strengthening Nigeria’s export competitiveness.

He stated that AGROMEQA Expo 2026 was a strategic platform designed to advance food security, economic diversification, job creation, value addition and export-led growth.