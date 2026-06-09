NBA-SBL to Assess Impact of Nigeria’s Economic Reforms at 20th Annual Conference

Stories by Steve Aya

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) has said its 20th Annual International Business Law Conference, will focus on evaluating the effectiveness of Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms, rather than merely celebrating their introduction.

Speaking at a Press Conference ahead of the Conference scheduled for June 8 to 10, 2026, at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Chair of the NBA-SBL, Ozofu ‘Latunde Ogiemudia, said the event, themed “Beyond Reforms: Measuring Policy Impact”, would examine whether recent policy changes are delivering tangible benefits to businesses and citizens.

Ogiemudia noted that Nigeria has implemented major reforms in recent years, including the Petroleum Industry Act, fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange unification, tax reforms, digital payment regulations, mining sector liberalisation and infrastructure reforms. She, however, stressed that the key issue now, is whether such reforms are strengthening institutions, improving investor confidence and creating economic opportunities.

According to her, the Conference will bring together regulators, policymakers, legal practitioners, business leaders, development experts and international stakeholders to assess the practical economic and social impact of Government policies, and identify areas requiring improvement.

She added that discussions would focus on whether current reforms are supporting micro, small and medium enterprises, encouraging private sector investment, expanding opportunities across the country and preparing Nigeria’s growing youth population for participation in the digital economy.

The NBA-SBL Chair, also highlighted the Section’s contributions to Nigeria’s business environment, including its involvement in the Nigerian National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable, which contributed to the enactment of key legislation, such as the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 and the Business Facilitation Act 2023.

Also speaking, Chairman of the 2026 Conference Planning Committee, Oludare Senbore, said the Conference would generate practical recommendations aimed at strengthening investor confidence, and improving Nigeria’s business climate. He said the gathering would provide a platform for stakeholders to evaluate existing reforms, and develop sustainable legal and regulatory frameworks capable of driving long-term economic growth.