Ilorin Emirate Youths Support APC’s Kwara North Guber Ticket

• Declare Speaker Danladi will deepen youth empowerment, devt

Youth groups from the Ilorin Emirate have declared support for the emergence of the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

The endorsement was made at a joint press conference organised by the Ilorin Emirate Dynamic Youth Initiative and the Ilorin Emirate Youth Progressive for Communities on Monday in Ilorin.

Addressing journalists, the spokesman for the groups, Abdulwaheed Olamilekan said it was time for Kwara North Senatorial District to produce the state’s governor in the interest of equity, fairness and inclusive governance.

According to them, their position was informed by the longstanding values of justice and balanced representation associated with the Ilorin Emirate.

“We believe that supporting the governorship aspiration of Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi is not only a political decision but a moral obligation rooted in fairness, justice and equity,” the groups said.

They noted that while Kwara Central and Kwara South had produced governors since the return to democratic rule in 1999, Kwara North had yet to occupy the office.

“Since 1999, Kwara North has not had the opportunity to produce a governor. It is therefore only fair and just that the district be supported to occupy the office in 2027,” they stated.

The youth groups described Danladi’s aspiration as a legitimate quest for inclusion and political balance, stressing that supporting a candidate from Kwara North would strengthen unity and foster a greater sense of belonging among the state’s diverse communities.

They also said the endorsement was a demonstration of appreciation for the district’s consistent political support for Kwara Central over the years.

“Kwara North has consistently supported candidates from other districts. Supporting the district’s aspiration in 2027 is a gesture of reciprocity that will further strengthen the bond of unity across the state,” they added.

The groups highlighted Salihu’s credentials as an engineer, former lecturer and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, saying his experience and youthful leadership position him to advance youth empowerment and development.

“Rt. Hon. Yakubu Salihu possesses the competence, experience and youthful energy required to deepen youth participation, empowerment and sustainable development across Kwara State,” they said.

They urged APC leaders, stakeholders and residents of the state to support Danladi’s governorship aspiration and ensure that Kwara North produces the next governor in 2027.

The groups maintained that giving all sections of the state a sense of belonging would promote social cohesion, peace and sustainable development.