China, Nigeria Strengthen Cultural Diplomacy Through Panda Art Initiative in Abuja

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria and China have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cultural cooperation and people-to-people relations through the launch of the “Hello Nigeria—2026 Panda Painting Interactive Experience,” an initiative aimed at promoting friendship, creativity and mutual understanding between the peoples of both countries.

The event, held at the China Cultural Centre in Abuja, brought together diplomats, government officials, artists, cultural practitioners, students and members of the diplomatic community to celebrate the power of art as a tool for international dialogue and cultural exchange.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Zhou Hongyou, described the giant panda as a symbol of peace, harmony and inclusiveness, noting that the exhibition was designed to build bridges between Chinese and African cultures through artistic expression.

According to him, the interactive programme combines the cultural heritage of China’s Sichuan Province—the natural home of the giant panda—with Africa’s vibrant artistic traditions, creating a platform for meaningful engagement among young people and cultural enthusiasts.

“The panda transcends language and borders. Through art, creativity and cultural exchange, we hope to foster deeper understanding and friendship between our peoples,” Zhou said.

The Chinese diplomat noted that the event comes at a significant moment in bilateral relations, as 2026 marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Nigeria and China and has been designated as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People and Cultural Exchanges.

He stressed that while economic cooperation remains important, sustainable relations between nations are ultimately built on trust, mutual respect and appreciation of each other’s cultures.

Zhou disclosed that the Chinese Embassy and the China Cultural Centre would continue to expand cultural programmes, youth exchanges, language learning opportunities and artistic collaborations to further strengthen ties between both countries.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Abdulkarim Ozi Ibrahim, said cultural initiatives such as the Panda Painting Interactive Experience demonstrate the ability of art to unite people across linguistic, geographical and social boundaries.

He described the programme as a practical example of cultural diplomacy in action, emphasizing that creative engagement promotes shared values, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among nations.

“The creative sector serves as a powerful platform for fostering peace, inclusion and sustainable development. Through culture, we are able to build bridges, strengthen relationships and celebrate our shared humanity,” Ibrahim said.

The Permanent Secretary reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting programmes that encourage intercultural dialogue, artistic innovation, cultural tourism and international partnerships.

He noted that cultural exchanges play an important complementary role to diplomatic and economic relations by creating stronger connections among citizens, particularly young people who will shape the future of both countries.

In his goodwill message, Director-General of the National Gallery of Art, Ahmed Bashir Sodangi, highlighted the transformative role of the arts in promoting understanding and friendship among diverse peoples and cultures.

He described the giant panda as an internationally recognized symbol of friendship and environmental consciousness whose message resonates across continents.

According to Sodangi, the event offers participants an opportunity not only to explore artistic creativity but also to reflect on values such as unity, cultural diversity and environmental stewardship.

He commended the Chinese Embassy for its sustained investment in cultural diplomacy and people-to-people engagement, noting that such initiatives contribute significantly to strengthening the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and China.

“The arts remain one of humanity’s most effective instruments for fostering understanding and building bridges across cultures. Programmes like this create opportunities for learning, collaboration and lasting friendship,” he said.

Throughout the event, speakers emphasized the importance of youth participation in cultural exchange programmes, describing young people as the custodians of future relations between both nations.

Students from various international schools participated in painting activities inspired by the panda, while cultural displays showcased the shared values of peace, creativity and cooperation that underpin Nigeria-China relations.

The event also highlighted growing collaboration between cultural institutions in both countries and reinforced the role of the creative economy as a vehicle for diplomacy, tourism, education and international engagement.

As Nigeria and China celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations, officials from both countries expressed optimism that cultural initiatives such as the Panda Painting Interactive Experience would deepen mutual understanding, inspire new artistic collaborations and strengthen the bonds of friendship between their peoples for generations to come.