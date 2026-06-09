  • Tuesday, 9th June, 2026

APC to Inaugurate National Campaign Council for Ekiti Guber Poll Tomorrow

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced that it would inaugurate its National Campaign Council for the forthcoming Ekiti State Governorship Election on Wednesday in Abuja.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, said the National Campaign Council chaired by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio as Co-Chairman, and Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele as Secretary.

He noted that the Council comprised of serving and former governors, principal officers of the National Assembly, and other eminent party leaders tasked with coordinating and driving the party’s campaign activities ahead of the Ekiti State governorship election.

Morka stressed that to ensure effective planning and campaign coordination, various subcommittees have been constituted to lead the party’s activities in key areas.

This included Election Planning and Management; Finance and Resource Mobilisation; Grassroots Engagement and Mobilisation; Logistics and Campaign Management; Protocol; Media and Publicity; Security; Women’s Mobilisation; Youth Mobilisation; and Secretariat Functions.

He added that the inauguration was an important part of activities to kick-start mobilisation across Ekiti towards a victorious outing in the upcoming governorship election.

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