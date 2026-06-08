Kano PDP Deputy Guber Candidate Quits, Joins APC, Cites Better Platform for Devt

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A former Deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, Alhaji Yusuf Dambatta, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The defector, said in a statement on Saturday in Kano, that he left the party because APC provided a more suitable platform for advancing the development of the state.

Dambatta, who once served as an adviser to the Senate Committee on National Planning and a former Commissioner of Budget in the state, expressed confidence working with members of the APC and all well-meaning citizens in support of the Kano First Agenda and the continued development of the state.

He added that his decision to part ways with the PDP was taken after careful consideration and wide consultations with the leaders, political associates, supporters and stakeholders in the state.

“As I rejoin my political family, I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to the service of the people, the promotion of unity, and the pursuit of policies and programmes that will enhance peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

“I am equally motivated by the growing spirit of inclusiveness within the APC, the party’s commitment to the welfare of the people, and the opportunity to contribute more effectively to the advancement of our state and nation.”

He lauded Governor Abba Yusuf’s remarkable contributions to the development of Kano State and the welfare of its people, particularly in infrastructure development.